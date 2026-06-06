6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Happiness On June 7, 2026

Written on Jun 06, 2026

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Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and happiness on June 7, 2026. Sunday is a Water Rat Destruction Day under a during a Fire Horse year and Wood Horse month.

Before you get nervous about the name, Destruction Days are often some of my favorite days in Chinese astrology because they get rid of annoying things. The Water Rat element knows when something isn't worth carrying anymore, so for these animal signs, Sunday’s luck comes from finally putting something down and realizing life gets a lot better afterward.

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1. Rat

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I think somebody disappoints you a little on June 7 and that's the lucky part. The second they do, you stop expecting anything from them. You finally stop letting the situation live rent free in your head.

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The happiness comes rushing in afterward because you suddenly have all this energy available for things that actually deserve it. By Sunday night, you're wondering why you spent so much time worrying in the first place. You’re done.

RELATED: Everything Finally Falls Into Place For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Sunday, June 7

2. Horse

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There’s something on June 7 that you finally admit you don't want anymore, and that's a very different feeling. When you tell yourself the truth, the pressure you've been putting on yourself disappears

What's really interesting is that once you stop forcing yourself toward that goal, a much better one starts getting your attention. And that’s the one that works out, just you wait and see.

RELATED: Hard Times Finally End For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 7, 2026

3. Snake

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You've been trying to solve a problem that wasn't actually yours to solve. I don't know who needs to hear that, but Sunday makes it incredibly obvious that this is somebody else's drama and mess and you need to step back.

On June 7, you finally let them deal with it themselves. The amount of peace that comes from that is ridiculous. You're going to feel happier within hours. Whew!

RELATED: 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Prosperity All Week, From June 8 - 14

4. Monkey

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On Sunday you don’t send a message you drafted or stop replaying a convo in your head. Whatever the situation is, you're done carrying it and you decide to move on.

As soon as you let it go, your mood improves immediately. That's how you know it was weighing on you more than it brought any joy into your life. Buh-bye!

RELATED: Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, June 7: The Perfect Day To Get Something Off Your Chest

5. Rabbit

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There's a moment on June 7 when you catch yourself laughing about something that used to upset you. And that moment feels so great because you realize you're finally over it.

The happiness here comes from recognizing how far you've come. Something that once had the power to ruin your day barely gets a reaction from you now. Good for you, Rabbit.

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RELATED: Year Of The Fire Horse 2026 Horoscopes Are Here For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign

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6. Pig

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I keep getting this image of canceled plans becoming the best thing that happens to you all weekend. Something falls through or a person backs out, and you might be annoyed at first.

Then the rest of Sunday unfolds and you realize you needed the free time way more than you needed the original plan. You rest and actually recharge for a change. By the end of June 7, you're genuinely grateful things didn't go the way you wanted. 

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RELATED: 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs That Are Destined To End Up Rich, Powerful & Deeply Loved

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.

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