Hard Times Finally End For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 7, 2026

On June 7, 2026, hard times are finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs. Pluto retrograde is the perfect transit to help us leave our insecurities in the past.

First, though, this intense planet points out our flaws. While this sounds pretty bad, it helps us see that our insecurities have been running the show for far too long. During this retrograde, these astrological signs get to release themselves from these feelings once and for all.

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When we realize how fast time flies, we really understand that this life is short and we absolutely must get to living it. Why waste time thinking about all the things we find negative about ourselves? It's time to drum up our confidence and focus on the positive.

1. Aries

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You like to think of yourself as an invincible warrior, Aries. You see yourself as someone who can solve any problem and remain calm and kind throughout. This is usually true, but on occasion, one or two insecurities get in your way.

You don't like to admit that you have insecurities, even to yourself. Yet, this is part of being human. The good news is that accepting you're insecure is the first step in ridding yourself of that feeling. On Sunday, Pluto retrograde is here to help, though it won't be easy.

You've come to see that your hardships are always the same, and they stem all from a feeling of unworthiness. Now that you know this, you can fix it. This is when the process of letting go really begins.

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2. Scorpio

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You're doing some deep diving on this day, Scorpio. You are no longer content to stay insecure when you absolutely know for sure that there's a way out of it. If only you could find it.

Well, hello, Pluto retrograde! Your healing is about to begin. During this deep dive, you stumble upon some information that's been tucked inside. Once known, it liberates you permanently.

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This is, indeed, the day you stop feeling so negatively about yourself. You can trust that this is all good, Scoprio. You are becoming a new and improved version of you, and we hope you stay a while.

3. Capricorn

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All along, you've known what your fear is; you just weren't quite ready to face it. Well, during Pluto retrograde on Sunday, you decide to confront it once and for all.

Of course, this boils down to the knowledge that you have a fear of failure, Capricorn. You'll go through just about any amount of torture to succeed. The success isn't as happy, though, as it just took so much out of you to get there.

Thanks to Pluto's energy, you're able to see that you needn't fear a thing. Your natural ability to succeed is just that: natural. You aren't a failure by any means, and you most likely will never even enter the arena. Your hardships are over now because you are finally going easy on yourself.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.