3 Zodiac Signs Pass An Important Test From The Universe On July 19, 2026

On July 19, 2026, three zodiac signs are passing an important test from the universe. Lilith direct doesn't go easy on us, but we can handle whatever is thrown our way on Sunday.

You're feeling tested, and as though you don't deserve what's happening to you. That's how Lilith works, but don't worry, it won't last long. In all honesty, it's not much of a test anyway. What we're experiencing now is a confrontation with ourselves.

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These astrological signs come face to face with their own reflection and get to see exactly what we need to change and improve. This energy also shows us what we must get rid of. It's a day of healing, but that healing comes the hard way.

1. Cancer

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Lilith direct is testing you, Cancer, but there is a purpose for it all. This energy wants you to set stronger boundaries and actually uphold them. If your day feels like an unending test, it's probably because you didn't say no to whoever is annoying you.

It does seem that on Sunday, your test is going to come in the form of a person. If you are to pass, you must speak up for yourself. There is no other option.

Don't be shy during this transit. If you are, your space will be infringed upon, and you don't want that. This is not just a test of patience. It's a test to see if you'll stand up for yourself. You've got this!

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2. Virgo

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Another test, is it? Yes, Virgo, another test. You've been down this road before, and you've survived it with a smile, so this day shouldn't be anything worse.

We are talking about boundaries during Lilith direct. If you feel like yours have been trod upon, then it's time to make it stop. It's up to you to take action, because no one can uphold your boundaries but yourself.

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What feels like a test is really the universe's way of telling you that you need to establish stronger borders between yourself and the world. It's one thing to be friendly, and an entirely different thing to let people walk all over you. As of Sunday, you are done letting that happen.

3. Scorpio

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Know that whatever goes down on this day, you'll get through it, Scorpio. You aren't really sure what's happening, but it feels like some kind of mythic test. Don't worry, though. You are going to pass with flying colors.

It may not feel fair, but such is life. You will make it through this test regardless. On Sunday, if something doesn't feel right, then you absolutely must speak up. Lilith direct is teaching you to advocate for yourself.

If you want to get past the feeling of being tested, then you have to say what's on your mind and watch how fast communication frees you. This test will dissolve as soon as you voice your concerns. Don't be afraid to say what's on your mind.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.