3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success On July 17, 2026

On July 17, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting some serious financial success. Because of Lilith direct, something shifts in our minds that has us thinking that we are deserving of greatness.

Sometimes we get it into our minds that we are not cut out for this kind of success. Yet, Lilith does not put up with this kind of thinking. We are just as worthy of success as the next person, and just as capable of achieving it, too.

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These astrological signs see a reckoning take place on Friday. With Lilith opening up the floodgates, we come to accept that there is no difference between other successful people and us. We're all in line for greatness. It just takes self-belief.

1. Libra

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You've needed a day like this one, Libra, as it shows you that every single thing you've done so far has had purpose and meaning. Even the hard times you endured were worth it because you are about to hit financial success. You knew it would happen eventually, and it looks like that moment has arrived.

You've made some very important decisions, and you did your due diligence before rushing into anything. You investigated whether or not those choices would be reasonable, and it turns out there were. Nice!

Now, you get to consider yourself successful, both in finances and in your personal life. You did a great job getting here, and you can thank Lilith direct for the extra helping hand.

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2. Capricorn

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You've always been the kind of person to care about what's going on money-wise, even when it was uncool to your friends. Well, your friends are broke now, and you're sitting pretty on a stash of saved funds.

Practicality may not seem fun, but it pays off. If you want financial success, then you must be practical and disciplined. You, Capricorn, are certainly that. Saturn, the planet of structure and responsibility, rules over your sign, and it shows.

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July 17 could potentially be a big day for you, as you may see your money double. You've got the power of Lilith direct on your side, which has you feeling all the more proud of yourself for being the way you are.

3. Aries

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On Friday, you are able to harness the power of Lilith direct to achieve great financial success, Aries. This is, at least in part, because of your leadership skills. You get things done and show others the way forward.

By taking responsibility for your lot in life, and not blaming other people for any misfortune you might have had, you attract wealth and abundance. The purity of this kind of lifestyle leads you to riches, quite simply.

You have always known that money is important and something to be respected. On this day, you are rewarded for this kind of mindset. You are the example of how to do things the right way if financial success is the goal. Nicely done!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.