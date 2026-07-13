3 Zodiac Signs Attract Happiness & Love On Friday, July 14

On July 14, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting so much happiness and love. There's no better transit to bring on the positive energy than the Moon entering Leo.

Looking for love may not even be an item on our to-do list. Even so, these astrological signs are definitely finding it on Tuesday. This happens because we let our guard down. We signal to the universe that we are not on the defensive any longer. We're not worried or stressed out. Instead, we are open to love, and so it finds us.

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1. Cancer

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When we talk about letting one's guard down, that goes out to you especially. You've been hurt before, and over time, you've developed a certain kind of attachment avoidance. You are so scared of getting hurt again that you've stopped letting people in altogether.

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I don't blame you for that, Cancer. However, on Tuesday, something mysterious seems to be happening. When the Moon moves out of your sign and into Leo, suddenly, that guard of yours doesn't feel as necessary. Who knows? Maybe it's time for you to start feeling things again.

This energy acts as a magnetic force for love to enter your life, and you are not fighting it this time. You want to experience love and happiness, and you are deserving of it, too. So go with it. It's meant to be.

2. Taurus

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Something amazing is taking place during the Leo Moon on July 14, and it all has to do with trust. This is something you don't give out easily, Taurus. One has to earn your trust.

Over time, though, you've become standoffish. You've been burned before, and so you don't want to trust anyone, especially in matters of love. You're guarding your heart, and that is completely understandable. However, it's also keeping you from being as happy as you deserve to be.

Well, when the Moon moves out of Cancer and into Leo on Tuesday, you feel a bit gregarious and open. Guess what happens? You fall in love and find true happiness. You may not admit it at first, but it's real, and it's good. Go with it! Don't fight this positive energy.

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3. Libra

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During the Leo Moon, you see that there's a big difference between being a people pleaser and actually loving someone. In the past, those two things have seemed interchangeable. On Tuesday, you finally learn the difference.

You much prefer harmony to conflict, even if that means hiding your true feelings. You are always kind to everyone, Libra, and honestly, sometimes you're just faking it. That's OK. You must do what you must to protect your heart.

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However, you also want to experience all life has to offer, and love is a big part of that experience. To be truly happy and find real love, you must be authentically yourself. You can't fake your feelings or say things just to make others happy. Open your heart and get ready, because love is heading your way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.