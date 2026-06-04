5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On Friday, June 5

Horoscopes are great for five zodiac signs on June 5, 2026 because the Nodes are at the third degree while in mutable signs, Virgo and Pisces. This degree is related to Gemini, which is also mutable, meaning we are open to change on Friday.

The North Node represents your purpose in life, and since it's in Pisces, the astrological sign that rules dreams, you have a dream that you're meant to manifest this year in some way. The South Node, on the other hand, is the knowledge you bring to the table from a past life. With the South Node being in Virgo, that means you have a skill or routine way of doing things that can help your dream come true.

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These signs have great horoscopes on Friday because with the Nodes at the third degree, being social and interacting with friends helps them discover things about themselves through the eyes of others. What you hear today could be the one thing you need to move you closer to what you want to see in the future.

1. Virgo

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In the past, you were dedicated to improving yourself. You weren't exactly selfish, but you did hold super high standards for your work, and you reflected that into the world. Now, with the North Node in Pisces, you're meant to share that knowledge with others. It's why you can sometimes come across as a nag or push your own ideas too hard on people. It's your attempt to be an advocate, even when it's unappreciated.

On June 5, you find that sweet spot in giving without being overbearing. What makes your horoscope so great on Friday is that each of the Nodes is retrograde, so they provide you with the gentle guidance that you need to help you accomplish your goal.

2. Gemini

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You are at this really interesting place in your life where you want to be seen for who you are. Yet, you also realize that who you are is heavily influenced by your past. The South Node in Virgo reminds you of all the lessons you've learned from teachers, family members, and childhood friends.

You're fond of the best parts of your grandparents and relatives, too. You're no longer eager to do things solo. The idea of standing on the shoulders of giants makes sense to you, and that's what makes Friday's horoscope great for your life. You move ahead knowing you're supported by others and that every experience you've had matters.

3. Sagittarius

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A little change of pace is what adds to the greatness of your horoscope for June 5. You used to be all work and very little play, Sagittarius, until one day you woke up and realized that you didn't like the person you'd become. The South Node in Virgo was a time when you ruled the world in so many ways. You were respected, and maybe you had a lot of responsibility. But now, you want one thing, which is to be comfortable.

You don't need all the frills or fancy things. You don't want more than what you can appreciate for its beauty and aesthetic. On June 5, you make a change in your thinking. For you, it's now all about comfort. You want family and to have friends, so you're part of a social circle that's kind, simple, and into slow living.

4. Pisces

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You used to spend all your time and energy worrying about what others thought of you, but on June 5, you decide to end that habit because you realize it's toxic. You need to be authentic and embrace who you are. You want to trust that your life is more than just an opinion, and you want to believe that your value is truly just in who you are.

Your great horoscope for today invites you to celebrate your personality and individuality. You can focus on what needs improvement since no one is perfect. You take baby steps toward self-development by reading books or following people online who seem to understand your process. You're OK with not doing anything major today, and you are fine with people not understanding why you don't.

5. Capricorn

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Capricorn, you are so ready to let your voice be heard. You're done waiting for a higher power to step in and save you. Instead, you're choosing to do what you can to save the world around you through advocacy and writing. You post your thoughts online, and you even think about who to write to see if you can get more attention.

The North Node in your house of communication has you feeling extra gabby on June 5. You don't mind a few hiccups along the way. What matters is that you start and keep going. With the North and South Node in mutable signs, it's a great horoscope day, and you're ready to roll up your sleeves and get to work.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.