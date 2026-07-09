3 Zodiac Signs Attract Happiness & Love On Friday, July 10

On July 10, 2026, three zodiac signs attract so much happiness and love when Venus forms a trine with Chiron. Romance is even in the air, whether we are looking for it or not!

This is the perfect transit for improving our relationships. If we've had a rough time understanding anyone or haven't felt very understood ourselves, then on Friday, we get to smooth things out. These astrological signs see that in order to be happy and feel loved the way we deserve, all we have to do is believe it can be so.

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1. Cancer

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You've been feeling a little off for a while now, Cancer, especially when it comes to your relationship. It's not that you are feeling negative, but something has been bothering you. Perhaps you want closure or a conversation that you haven't been able to have.

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On Friday, Venus forms a trine with Chiron and influences you tremendously. This energy has you more than happy to believe in love again. Something sparks a conversation between you and your loved one that really opens up the doors to much better conversations with each other.

Now, you can see that this is not yet over. In a way, it's just beginning. This astrological energy allows a renewal of romance to take place, and it feels right. Let the love in!

2. Libra

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When Venus forms a trine with Chiron on Friday, something amazing takes place in your life, Libra. Your idea of healthy, happy communication with your loved one is changing for the better.

You are used to being nice and even overly polite. Yet, that has left you feeling insincere at times. That doesn't fly in a relationship. You need to be brave enough to speak your mind honestly, even when what you have to say isn't exactly what the other person wants to hear.

When you censor yourself, you're also underestimating your partner's ability to handle it. You assume they can't, which hurts both of you. Give them a chance, and you'll see that they can actually handle it. Once you speak up, this creates new momentum and refreshes your love.

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3. Pisces

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You spend a lot of time in your mind, Pisces, but that doesn't always serve your relationships. You may have come up with this idea in your head that your partner doesn't love you like they used to. Yet, you never checked in with them to see if it's true.

On Friday, Venus forms a trine with Chiron, and has you questioning why you think this way. Did your partner actually do anything to indicate that their love is fading? Or did this all just come from your own head? Perhaps it's a good idea to just say what's on your mind and find out once and for all.

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If you do this, you'll smooth out any misunderstandings that you might have built inside your head. Chiron is the wounded healer, and this transit heals your relationship. Talk to your partner, and you'll find that they love you just as much as they always have.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.