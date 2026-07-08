3 Zodiac Signs Get A Well-Deserved Gift From The Universe On July 9, 2026

On July 9, 2026, three zodiac signs are getting a gift from the universe when a chance encounter puts them right in the line of fire for good fortune during Chiron direct.

These astrological signs are about to do something very innocent that turns into something really special. Though it's unexpected, it becomes so beneficial and positive that we might even be left somewhat shocked. However, the main feeling here is one of gratitude. We somehow put ourselves in the right place at the right time, which allows us to meet the right people. It ultimately leads to a situation so great it feels like a gift directly from the universe.

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1. Virgo

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The thing about you, Virgo, is that while you're a very grateful person, you don't necessarily think of yourself as lucky. However, during Chiron direct, your attitude basically does a complete 180.

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On Thursday, you meet someone who offers you an exciting opportunity. It seems a little far-fetched, and you might not take it too seriously at first. Yet, Chiron's energy is also involved in this meeting. It opens up your mind and helps you see this chance meeting for what it's meant to be: an opportunity to grow and to make more money.

Consider this a little gift straight from the universe, destined to make you feel great about your life. It's time to consider that you are luckier than you may believe.

2. Capricorn

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You may not know it yet, but you just connected with someone who is about to do you a serious solid, career-wise. One little chance encounter was all it took, but that meeting had someone else feeling very impressed with you.

The fun part is that you didn't intend to get anything out of the meeting. You didn't have an ulterior motive or any plan, really. It just happened on its own, and it's positive and helpful. Get used to it, because while Chiron is direct in Taurus (until September, by the way), helpful things will keep appearing out of nowhere.

You, being a Capricorn, know just what to do with the kind of opportunity that seemingly comes to you out of thin air on July 9. Embrace this gift from the universe, and make the most of this positive energy.

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3. Taurus

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Good luck comes to you on July 9 in the form of an old friend. They just so happen to have an idea that literally thrills you to pieces, and you want in on it.

Yes, it's a business venture idea, but it also happens to be right up your alley, Taurus. You've been desperate to bring in some more money, and you know that your chance is here. It's unexpected, yes, but still as real as real gets. You see it for what it is: a gift straight from the universe itself.

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You feel heaps of gratitude during this healing transit. You have the feeling that what you are getting involved in now is part of your destiny. It's nice to be stoked about life again, and you have every reason to feel that way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.