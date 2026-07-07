3 Zodiac Signs Pass An Important Test From The Universe On July 8, 2026

On July 8, 2026, three zodiac signs are passing an important test from the universe. With Lilith direct, we are going to be messed with in ways that are both challenging and somehow also a little fun.

Lilith energy always comes with a punchline. The challenges this transit brings are not pointless. There is always a moral to the story. So, when these astrological signs feel like something is just a little too hard to cope with on Wednesday, Lilith shows us that there's a method to the madness.

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The most important thing is that we don't give up. We must forge on, knowing that if we keep going, we'll eventually hit pay dirt. The universe rewards us with stronger character and greater self-esteem.

1. Leo

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The universe is really testing your patience on July 8, Leo. This is especially true when it comes to the tolerance you have for certain people in your life. You are reaching your wit's end.

First things first: it's OK. We all get testy around the people in our lives at one point or another. On Wednesday, during Lilith direct, you may find that everyone in your life seems intolerable. This tests your patience, but it also forces you to have a realization.

You come to understand that it's you who has the problem. Once you see it that way, you can fix it. You might just need some time alone or to set better boundaries. You are a people-person by nature, and these feelings won't last forever.

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2. Scorpio

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When you feel like it's all too much, then you can safely assume that Lilith direct is influencing your day. Every single encounter you have on Wednesday is a major test of your patience and endurance.

Lilith direct seems to put you in compromising positions just to see what you'll do about them. You, Scorpio, might feel as if you simply don't know which direction to take on July 8, but everything here has a purpose.

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You will walk away from your troubling day unscathed, perhaps even laughing a bit. The universe is testing you, but you will pass with flying colors. It only proves that you can successfully and happily rise above it all.

3. Pisces

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The one thing you didn't do was set boundaries, Pisces, and now that has come back to bite you. On Wednesday, during Lilith direct, you see your nonexistent boundaries trodden upon by others. That's a big lesson learned.

You are feeling highly tested by the people in your life because they, themselves, don't have a clue as to how far they can push you. Yet, it seems they are happy to test your limits. It's time to set some long overdue boundaries.

This day teaches you that you must make it known to others that no means no. Otherwise, no one will respect your wishes. The great part is that you learn from Lilith direct, and from now on, you enforce your boundaries well. Nicely done!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.