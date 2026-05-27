There Are 5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On Thursday, May 28

On May 28, 2026, five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes when Pluto is at the fifth degree of Aquarius. In astrology, the fifth degree is associated with Leo, which brings out your leadership potential.

Today's all about discovering who you are and what you bring to life's table, especially your own. They say leaders are born, and on Thursday, these astrological signs are self-made. You observe what people need in the world and wonder who will fix it, you do. Great deeds come in the form of super small acts of kindness. The necessary changes don't have to be big or make the newspaper. They are life lessons that teach you how influential you are.

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1. Aries

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Aries, a very good horoscope is in store for you on Thursday. Ever since Pluto entered Aquarius in November 2024, you've experienced some interesting changes in your life, specifically related to friendships. Friendships you thought would last forever are showing signs of strain. This isn't a bad thing, though, because it's allowed you to evolve.

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You want to be in the lead, but it's harder when people want you to stay stuck in the past. Instead of accepting it, you discover new social circles. You see that people don't want you to be a follower. They want you to be a leader. When something needs to be done today, and you rise to the occasion, you're not only allowed to do it. You're encouraged. The validation from others isn't something you need.

2. Gemini

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On Thursday, you realize where your life has lost its luster. You start to see how it's really meant to be lived. So when the Moon enters Scorpio, what changes is how you want to explore the world. A lot of your secret desires come to the surface. You can't help but think there has to be something greater than this in your life.

So, what makes your horoscope good today is that you are challenging the status quo. You learn to listen to your heart's longings and see how experiences open your mind. You know that everyone in the world gets stuck in a rut. Your job is to sense when that happens.

3. Leo

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Today's horoscope is perfect for dabbling outside of the things you already know. When today's Moon enters Scorpio, which is your home and family sector, it makes you realize you've settled for something you don't really want. Initially, you thought comfort was important. You wanted to be safe and feel emotionally secure, but that became boring after a while.

Once you realize you like being challenged and want to be, you try new things. You want to step outside your comfort zone just to see how you feel. You discover your inner leader, the one who loves to test and challenge yourself when things are unknown. You no longer want things that feel familiar, Leo. Instead, you entertain what's foreign, and it motivates you to keep going.

4. Aquarius

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On May 28, you confront a theory that others have had when in a relationship with you: you like to be a one-person bandit. It's true, you love your freedom. You are thought to be detached because you can't tie the knot with anyone or anything for too long. In actuality, you are not a solo-dolo warrior as you're thought to be. You love to be part of a duet that feels free even when it's intimate.

When the Moon enters Scorpio, you decide that you need to have standards that are slightly more conventional. A relationship is meant to present a unified front. Today, you make a decision, and it's a very good one. You go public with a special person in your life. You lead in freedom, but no matter what, you're part of a special bond.

5. Libra

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Libra, when the Moon enters Scorpio on May 28, you realize what you value financially. You've often said that money didn't matter to you. But, it does. You know that you can't pay bills or pay for the fun things you want to do without it. You have to earn it so it's available to give you what you want, and it helps you buy nice things for others.

Today, you aren't stepping into complete and total materialism, but you are finally admitting to yourself that you are more than a lover of all things aesthetic. You want to have cash on hand and money to spend. You like to lead with love, but today you want to take a lead role in luxury. You want to have all the nice things, including whatever your heart longs for. The day ends with a conclusion: yes, money can buy happiness. In fact, today's horoscope is good for you to prove it.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.