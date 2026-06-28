Unexpected Fortune Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 29, 2026

On June 29, 2026, unexpected fortune is arriving for three zodiac signs. We may not expect anything outrageously good to happen to us, but that's exactly what Jupiter has in mind for us as the planet of luck spends its last day in the Cancer zodiac sign.

Unanticipated good fortune rains down on the heads of these astrological signs on Monday. During this lovely day, opportunities that were once closed to us suddenly open up. In a world where uncertainty rules and we often get stuck in mindless worrying, we can trust that something great is about to take place.

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1. Gemini

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A chance meeting with an old friend takes place on June 29, Gemini. You didn't expect to reconnect with this person, and yet you are definitely happy when you do. This old friend comes bearing new opportunities, and you're curious to know more.

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On Monday, the sky's limit is endless in terms of doors opening up to you. It may not always seem this way, but since it's Jupiter's very last day in Cancer for 12 years, you can expect the unexpected when it comes to luck and fortune.

One idea, when left to your mind, can blossom into a garden of opportunity, and you mean to make it all happen. You're the gardener here, and you feel blessed to grow such a gorgeous crop. Keep it up!

2. Sagittarius

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Out of the blue, great fortune comes your way on June 29, Sagittarius. And you're definitely not complaining. Jupiter is direct in Cancer for the last time in a while is so in your ball court, it's not funny. It is your ruling planet, after all. And so, you have luck on your side on Monday, and whether you expected it or not, it's here, and it's going to work.

You feel good about life and love. You're healthy and ambitious. In fact, you're feeling seruosly unstoppable right now. There are no limits to your imagination, and that's inspiring. You want to take that attitude all the way to the bank.

You are not taking this luck for granted, either. You are so grateful, because you know that good fortune like this doesn't always come around this easily. Yet, it's here, it's real, and you are one happy person on this day.

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3. Pisces

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What you aren't expecting to happen on June 29, or really, on any day, is to hear word of recognition for your amazing effort. You've done such a good job at whatever it is you do, and yet, you didn't expect anyone else to notice. During Jupiter's last day in the Cancer zodiac sign, others finally single you out and show you their appreciation.

Getting approval from others isn't your motive, but it sure is nice to know that others realize just how much work you've done to get to this point. You set an example, and now the universe is paying you back. This fortune may be unanticipated, but it is certainly well-deserved.

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All of this unexpected joy has you feeling so optimistic for the future. A new month is right around the corner, and you are ready for it. Ring the bell, we've got a winner, Pisces!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.