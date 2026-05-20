5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, May 21

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes on May 21, 2026, when the Sun enters Gemini and the Moon leaves emotional Cancer to enter brave Leo.

These two luminaries changing signs create an entirely new energy on Thursday. The Sun in Gemini turns attention toward talking about the future and reflections of the past. As the Moon leaves Cancer, you feel a boost of courage with Leo's energy in the mix. Heart and mind come together nicely now.

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The heat of Leo's fire ignites the intensity of Gemini's playfulness, and these astrological signs are feeling creative as they do things that showcase their uniqueness.

1. Leo

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The energy shift benefits you all day, Leo. The Sun enters your house of friends on Thursday, and you're the one who feels like the center of attention. You love it when people recognize how much time and attention you invest in your appearance. You're not trying to be vain, but you do want to present your best side to the world.

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The one thing that's absolutely the best about today's horoscope for you is that the Moon enters your sign, where it will be for the next few days. The Moon is about emotions, and your sign is about creativity with a bit of joy. During this time frame, you feel your feelings super intensely. You'll notice which of your features ought to be highlighted this summer. This is the perfect day for putting together your new summer look.

2. Sagittarius

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The powerful energy shift on May 21 turns your attention to partnerships. You are focusing on someone, Sagittarius. They have their eyes on you, too. What you bring to the table and your worth shine bright during a Gemini Sun! You don't have to put on any particular show to show your value. It's just apparent, and you're glad for that.

Also, the Moon in Leo opens the door to learning and intellectual adventures. This is the best day for studying what you want to learn. Your goals and dreams are at your fingertips now. A few YouTube videos and a deep dive into articles and books get your mental juices flowing. The algorithm will find you and help you get to the ones you need.

3. Capricorn

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When you decide to focus on your health, you're not the type to make a big announcement to the world. Instead, you work quietly behind the scenes and let your results speak for themselves. All that effort is noticed by someone who admires how classy you are. You like to be quietly powerful. It's part of the reason others view you as someone they can trust.

On May 21, the Moon highlights the telling of a secret. It takes a lot of bravery for a person to express what's in their heart. Yet, the Moon in your sector of intimacy means that a close relationship is about to form. You can be yourself in front of this person. knowing that you don't have to hide, nor impress, means the world to you, Capricorn. You're going to feel incredible!

4. Aquarius

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Aquarius, it's the best kind of horoscope day for you on Thursday. The Sun is entering your romance sector, and the Moon highlights your partnerships. You feel so happy right now. There's nothing that can get you down, and everything and anything gives you a reason to smile.

You want to enjoy life, and you refuse to let anything get you down. Your relationships, from those you have at work to the ones you carry in your heart, specifically show you the support you need. Yay!

5. Aries

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Aries, you're one of those go-getter zodiac signs, and nothing stops you from getting what you want from life. This is your talkative season. Whenever the Sun shifts into Gemini, you feel like opening up and saying what's on your mind. You love to spend time thinking and laughing with friends at the start of this season.

On May 21, the energy of joy starts, and you claim it. The Moon entering Leo highlights all the fun things you keep telling yourself you'll do one day. You won't be waiting around much longer. You're ready to head your day in the right direction. No matter what, it brings you know it's going to be really, really good.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.