4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Thursday, May 21

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on May 21, 2026 when the Sun enters Gemini, marking the end of Taurus season and the beginning of a new era.

The energy changes as the Sun goes from an earth sign to an air sign. There's a lightness that returns to your spirit. Your mind comes alive, and all the things that you've hoped to hear from the universe download with incredible clarity. If you've felt a little lost or confused about what you ought to do next with your life, get ready for all that to change.

Advertisement

Uranus and Venus are also in Gemini. When the Sun joins forces with the planet of miracles and sudden events, your luck goes from meh to amazingly good, both financially and romantically. On Thursday, these astrological signs see their ability to draw things into your life grow big-time.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're really lucky right now, Gemini. Not only do you have the planet of love, Venus, and the planet of miracles, Uranus, both in your sign, but your birthday month is here! The Sun in your sign helps you see what's in front of your eyes in plain view. Venus allows you to attract both money and romance into your life. Uranus brings unexpected opportunities through the most unlikely sources.

You just know where to focus your attention first on Thursday. Even if you're juggling a few things at a time, related to love or a passion project, you know when to say what and at the right time. Today's perfect for pitching a date night or a new strategy. You're super charming, and others just can't help but notice.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, when the Sun enters Gemini, it's as though Lady Luck knocked on your heart's door and reminds you what is truly possible when you believe in yourself. A powerful new wave of energy enters your life on May 21. Your ability to attract partnerships and the right people to work with you peaks. You're a freedom seeker, so you don't like to micromanage anyone.

However, with the Sun, Venus, and Uranus in a fellow mutable sign, no one (including yourself) is looking for handholding. They want to build and create things that deliver true freedom. Today isn't about getting yours and no one helping each other. Instead, the vibe is completely collaborative. You help someone, and they reciprocate automatically. You really do attract more luck in your life right now. Your sincerity is so alluring, and people want to be part of whatever you're creating.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On May 21, something incredible happens once again in your home life. The Sun entering Gemini shines a light on all the work you've been doing within your family. Since Uranus, the planet of chaos and miracles, paired with Venus, the planet of love, is already there, things are starting to heat up nicely.

If you've felt invisible or unseen by others, you're starting to get noticed now. People want to be there for you and give you all the things that they know you have earned. You're attracting what you've put heart and soul into, Pisces. Get ready for a payday!

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The next 30 days are about to show you why this time of year is the best for your zodiac sign. Whenever the Sun is in Gemini, it puts a spotlight on your career. You stand out from the crowd. People naturally respect you a bit more for the things you do. You don't ask for this to happen. It just does, and it helps you attract all types of luck and abundance. You get opportunities, money, friendships, and more.

On May 21, the first area to light up will be where you've put in your energy. The Sun is soon going to meet with Uranus in Gemini, and someone will just realize it's been you all along behind an important project. The way you give yourself to help others is not often recognized, but today you're no longer overlooked. You're seen!

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.