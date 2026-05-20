3 Zodiac Signs See A Glimmer Of Hope For The Future On May 21, 2026

On May 21, 2026, three zodiac signs see a glimmer of hope for the future. When the Sun joins Uranus in Gemini on Thursday, the way we look at things changes completely.

We are more optimistic now, and even though everything around us wants to grind us down, we still persist. We allow ourselves to dream and to aspire to something bigger than ourselves. For these astrological signs, this is a time of hope and happiness. This is the day we consciously shrug off the negativity that is always there, threatening our peace.

Advertisement

We get to choose how we perceive just about everything around us. On Thursday, we choose hope and to rise above it all.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You, of all people, Aries, are not about to let the love and friendship you've found in your life become anything less than wonderful. On May 21, you find the courage to keep that torch burning. You refuse to lose that which brings you hope and joy.

Advertisement

The world around you may present you with conflicting stories, but the only story you wish to follow is the story of love. This isn't just about romance, either. It extends to friendship and family, too.

In other words, you're choosing to continue to love and be loved. Hope is made up of a vision of the future that has you smiling, and you're not giving that up any time soon.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On Thursday, the Sun joining Uranus in Gemini brings you an inner awakening of sorts. It points you in the direction of love and healing, Libra. You are tired of being tired, and now, this unique transit is going to deliver to you a much-needed boost of positive energy.

You're no longer interested in living up to someone else's expectations or seeking outside validation. You've always been your own person and your own unique player in this game called life. Yet, for a bit, you forgot this truth.

But today, hope leads you to a place where you stand alone and make up your own mind. Now that you feel the power of independent thinking, you're able to bring in others who feel the same.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You're breaking free from the norms, Pisces. In other words, what was expected of you is not something you care to partake of anymore. You're a free spirit, and that's what brings you hope and change on Thursday.

Uranus energy revitalizes that need in you to break free from the masses so that you can return to what brings you the most joy and creativity. You're done caring what anyone else thinks or attempting to live up to someone else's expectations. You just want to live a happy life, free from judgment.

Advertisement

It's because you're so influenced by this transit that you're able to drum up an intense amount of positive feelings. This leads to hope and happiness. You're now dreaming of the future that is filled with love and peace.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.