The 5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On Wednesday, May 20

Very good horoscopes are in store for five zodiac signs on May 20, 2026. Venus is in Cancer on Wednesday, and her energy is so soft and gentle.

Venus is one of the sweetest planets in astrology. When she's in Cancer, she loves to express herself through housework or spending time with your family, so it's the perfect day for helping out a relative who needs support or doing a little change around your personal space to give a room a lift. If you have been wanting to improve your place, channeling Venus energy to your favorite music while doing things to make it cozier feels right for you.

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Today's perfect for letting your hair down a little bit and relaxing. If you're on the list for today's horoscopes, lean into this beautiful energy and enjoy yourself.

1. Cancer

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Wow, Cancer! You're in for a treat on May 20. Not only is Venus in your sign for its first full day, but you also have the Moon in your sign too. Both the Moon and Venus put you in an incredible mood for love on Wednesday. You appreciate everything in your life so much more. You can see all the blessings around you, even the tiniest ones that go overlooked most of the time.

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Today, everyone notices you, and that makes it so much easier to go for what you want. You've got that Venus glow-up where you radiate and just look fabulous effortlessly. The Moon helps you to connect with your truest self. All around you can't ask for much more than a day like today. The energy makes you feel like you can do just about anything you set your mind to do.

2. Libra

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Fortunately for you, Libra, Venus in Cancer sounds like money in the making. You've got that Venus energy in your house of career and professional status. This could be the day when you start to see promising signs of a promotion or a boost in your performance that makes others take notice. Venus rules money, and it also rules property.

One of the best things that could happen in your horoscope on May 20 is getting something you really want that helps you to look polished and professional on the job. Maybe you'll find a deal while out shopping or get a surge of energy where you feel like a boss. Don't hesitate to take advantage of this opportunity!

3. Taurus

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You are such a sweetie, Taurus. Since you're ruled by Venus, it really affects you in all the right ways when it's in a sign that's all about emotions. There's so much love in your heart, and one good thing that comes from your horoscope is the ability to say what you want to say. You wear your heart on your sleeve, and those meaningful thoughts land on paper so nicely.

You can write a sentimental card or send a sincere text with all the cute emojis. You don't always open up about how you feel, but there's something about Venus and the Moon both in Cancer at the same time that helps your words flow on May 20.

4. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you're so tired of hearing that you're intense all the time. However, on May 20, you want to be intense about one thing and one thing only: a vacation. With Venus and the Moon in your house of travel, you can only see yourself in the very near future, relaxing in some tropical paradise with nothing to do at all.

You don't mind being intense, but even you have to take a break every once in a while. You're going to channel all that intensity into something good for your mental health. One positive thing to take place in your horoscope right now is the opportunity to plan ahead. It's the perfect day to do your research to see how to make your dream a reality. You've got this, boo!

5. Aquarius

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You are done with putting yourself last at the end of every day. On May 20, you decide to put yourself right up at the top of your priority list. Venus and the Moon in Cancer activate your house of wellness, and with that comes a hefty dose of self-love.

You always seem to know what other people need or want. Now, though, you're going to channel all that intuitive energy toward the most deserving person you know personally, which is yourself. It's about time, Aquarius.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.