5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, May 18

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes on May 18, 2026. Mercury, the planet of communication, links up with Uranus, the planet of chaos, on Monday, making things feel a little up in the air, in a good way.

The Gemini energy is playful and funny. In the middle of craziness, you can laugh more. Uranus teaches you that you can't predict the future even if you try. You see how silly it is to take things (or yourself) so seriously. These astrological signs learn to let go and just let things flow.

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1. Gemini

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Both Mercury and Uranus are in your zodiac sign, making Monday's horoscope one of the best, Gemini. Each brings this electrifying energy into your personal life. You feel like you can take on the world. Whatever you set your mind to do, you know you can accomplish if you plan.

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The world's unexpectedness seems promising to you because it pushes you out of your comfort zone. You aren't afraid to try new things. Instead, your mind is curious and ready to test out whatever zany idea your mind comes up with. Your creativity genius is about to unlock, Gemini.

2. Cancer

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On Monday, you are ready to say goodbye to everything and anything you don't want in your life. You get this nagging feeling that something is off when Mercury is in Gemini. Just as it connects with Uranus, the problem shows up, and you see it as clear as day!

Your perception is rarely off, and you trust yourself. There's nothing that stops you from pulling out your proverbial scissors to snip-snip-snip that thing out of your life. You aren't one to stand for negative energy. Today is your day to be the terminator. The moment you take a stand, it's as if the air lightens and you feel instant relief. You know what you had to do, and you did it like a boss.

3. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, when you care about someone, you wear your heart on your sleeve. On Monday, May 18, Mercury and Uranus in your partnership sector put tears of joy in your eyes. Cupid's bow strikes at your heart, right to the center. You fall in love with life, and maybe one special person.

You don't hold back how you feel. Instead, you dive all in. It takes a very special situation and a very special person to touch your heart so quickly. You don't ignore timing when things feel right. Your best horoscope brought you love, and you're here for it!

4. Pisces

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There's really no place like home, and when you have both Mercury and Uranus in your security sector, few things seem unpredictable. But, this isn't cause for concern. In fact, an uh-oh moment shows you that you can be whatever you want to be. Nothing is predictable right now. You can go off the beaten path and see where life takes you.

You can choose to fantasize about whatever creative project you want to make. You go with the flow. If you want to dress up in cosplay or go hang out with friends and paint the town red, you do it. When the world is uncertain, there's only one thing to do, and that is to ride the wave of adventure until it's over. Monday is your day to hang five, Pisces, and you're loving it.

5. Virgo

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There are a lot of promising things happening in your horoscope on May 18. Today feels like it's one of the very best days you've had in a while. Something unusual happens at work, and it worries everyone. Despite all the chaos, it turns out to work in your favor. You get to say something you've wanted to say. Instead of being brushed off by others, they pay attention.

You aren't always the center of attention, and you have avoided it because you hate being judged. That doesn't happen right now. It's odd, in a good way, how your jokes land. Your advice is not considered ridiculous. You are seen how you've always thought you should be. People haven't ever taken the time to notice you before, but they do now. Very good, Virgo!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.