4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Friday, May 15

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on May 15, 2026. Three planets in Taurus bring some of the best opportunities for us to take advantage of today.

The Moon enters Taurus early morning, which brings out your longing for the finer things in life. There's a part of you that truly wishes to ingrain how to attract wealth for the long haul, thanks to Mercury being in Taurus and working closely with the Sun. Together, they pick up signals from the Moon that say it's time for you to experience greatness.

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These astrological signs are on the path where luck can be found, and on Friday, it leads them to the type of abundance each of them specifically desires.

1. Gemini

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Friday is the perfect time for you to end one chapter and start a new one. At first it might feel like you're losing out on something you had, but really, you soon realize that you're making room for you to grow. The Moon brings out the desire for change, and you would rather choose your own happiness over self-sacrifice to please others.

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Gemini, since you're ruled by Mercury and it's exalted, now is the time for you to take action. Mercury in Taurus gives you the courage to see how change can work out nicely for you. The Sun shows you how easy it is to attract the type of luck and abundance you want, now that obstacles are no longer going to be in the way.

2. Cancer

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You're attracting friendships at work that feel lucky to you on May 15. When you have a lot of good people in your life, it's so much easier to feel abundance all around you. It's the perfect day to count your blessings when it comes to your friendships.

Each friendship provides you with an opportunity to try new things and expand your potential. A problem you need to solve might be one that they have already been through. Asking helps you see that you're not alone in the world. Even if your situation is imperfect, it's a place in time where you can grow.

3. Virgo

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You're learning to attract abundance and luck through travel and learning. You have so many things that you need and want to do in your life, but often it's not a question of when but of where. On May 15, you decide not to give up on yourself if you've not figured out how to get where you need to go. So, instead of feeling sorry for yourself, the Moon helps you to see where you need to develop yourself more.

Thanks to your ruling planet, Mercury in Taurus, you talk yourself out of any negative thoughts and replace them with positive and more uplifting ones. Today is perfect for concluding that you are on a journey, and the mission is to learn as much as you can. Things take time, and you're OK with the process.

4. Taurus

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You're attracting luck and abundance by developing yourself in ways that bring you closer to your dreams. The Moon, Mercury and the Sun are in your sign, which points toward an opportunity to develop your personhood. You want to develop the skills you know others need to make yourself valuable in the workplace. You need the right mindset, so that you can always be thinking a few steps ahead of yourself.

There's a certain thing you know you need to create the life you want to live. You don't accept life on its terms. You see, keeping things the way they are now is enough. Instead, you choose the harder path and find that it makes a world of difference.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.