5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, May 10

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 10, 2026. The Moon moves from Aquarius to Pisces on Sunday, and the Sun remains in Taurus.

When the Moon changes signs, there's a point in the day where you start to ask yourself what matters most to you. There's a feeling of things not quite working to plan, and you have no other choice but to stop and wait for the energy to settle.

When this happens on Sunday, these astrological signs take time to focus on gratitude and being thankful for what they already have.

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1. Gemini

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Gemini, you've loved and you've lost, but that has not stopped you from enjoying the things you love to do in your life. On Sunday, you turn your attention toward the people in your life who have been there for you when you needed them most. They held you up when you felt down, and you're not the type to forget kindness when it's expressed.

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Sunday is the perfect day to share a kind word or thought about people who make you feel amazing about yourself. Telling someone how they have impacted your life. You might decide to write a thank-you note or send a voice message. It's not the delivery that matters most, but that you were genuinely sincere and spoke from the heart.

2. Libra

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Sunday is one of the best horoscope days to savor memories and cherish your relationships. When the Moon is in Pisces, anxiety reduces. What really helps you to feel thankful, though, is the Sun in Taurus because of its impact on your intimacy sector.

Libra, there are so many things you love about your life, and one of them includes the people in it. You are so thankful for friends and family. You adore how you can say things to each other and feel safe. You don't worry about what you tell a person you trust because you know they have your back.

3. Aquarius

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Your horoscope, Aquarius, is the best for talking about the past. The Moon in your sector of money brings out your desire to invest your time wisely. It's a great day to take inventory of what you have and make a mental note of what you need. On Sunday, May 10, the Sun in Taurus brings attention to your family life and how you feel about your closest connections.

Today is one of those days when calling a parent to share your fondest memories is a welcome surprise and is well-received. You open up about how much a person's presence made your life better. You see how incredibly grateful others are to know you think of them fondly.

4. Capricorn

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Capricorn, when the Sun is in Taurus, it brings attention to the hobbies you enjoy and what brings a smile to your face. On Sunday, you try your best to make time for others and to indulge in activities that enrich your life and improve it for the better. The Moon in Aqaurius reminds you how important it is to talk about your experiences.

When you share what you've learned, it only enhances your knowledge and keeps your talents sharp. That's why today is perfect for showing off a little bit. It's much easier for people to see how much you love being with others and showing how invested you are in what you do.

5. Cancer

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One of the things that makes today so great is how much you're able to learn in just one day. On Sunday, May 10, your mind is like a sponge. It's easier to figure things out when the Moon is in Pisces, your sector of knowledge and learning. You team up with a friend who wants to study the same things that you do.

You find connecting is effortless, and problems work themselves out without disagreement. It's one thing to have a great day, Cancer. But when you're able to be productive and have fun, your horoscope simply feels like the best all week.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.