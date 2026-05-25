Things Finally Work Out For 3 Zodiac Signs After May 26, 2026

After May 26, 2026, things are finally working out for three zodiac signs. Life has been difficult lately, but now, during Sun trine Pluto, we can kick back and let the meaning of it all settle in.

We're here, we're alive, and somehow, all is well. During this very positive transit, these astrological signs understand that life is not easy, but it is doable. With the right attitude, it's even wonderful.

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That's the kicker here. Peace and harmony can only arise if we allow that kind of attitude to exist. On Tuesday, we look at our lives and realize that, without a doubt, everything is going to be OK.

1. Cancer

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On this day, you see that you really are in good shape, even after all you've been through. This has you breathing a sigh of relief, Cancer. Though it's hard to believe, you're going with. Why worry if you don't have to?

When the Sun forms a trine with Pluto on Tuesday, you see change ahead. More than that, you recognize within yourself the ability to meet that change and do your best by it.

You want to be good to yourself, and now you have a chance. If security is most important to you, then have no fear. The world is good, and everything is definitely going to be OK.

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2. Virgo

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Hyper focus leads the way on this day, Virgo. Fortunately, you find yourself concentrating on that which brings you joy and ease, rather than the stressors that usually take up your mind. Drama is always out there, but on Tuesday, you're not paying it any attention.

This is a first for you. When the Sun forms a trine with Pluto, you see that so much of what makes up your mood is about letting go of the stuff that drives you nuts. There really is no reason to waste your time or energy thinking about it.

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You now understand that you are the one in charge. You get to decide the trajectory of your life, and if you let negative thoughts take over. On this day, you decide that everything is going to be OK, and so it is.

3. Capricorn

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This is a very interesting transit for you, Capricorn. On this day, when the Sun forms a trine with Pluto, you get to see that you made it through the storm. It wasn't easy, but you persevered, and now, here you are, safe and sound.

Everything seems to be falling into place on Tuesday. You know that everything is going to be OK, and that you can maintain this peace if you simply choose to keep going along this path of positive thinking.

This is turning out to be a beautiful day for you, and the best part is it's merely the first of many great days to come. Things really are fine as they are, and this brings you great comfort.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.