3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Prosperity All Week, From April 27 - May 3

Three Chinese zodiac signs are experiencing luck and prosperity all week from April 27 - May 3, 2026. Three days bring incredibly positive energy to close out out the week and start a new month.

On Monday and Tuesday, you get to enjoy some soft and helpful energy. Monday's Metal Sheep Day provides support to detach from the outcome. When you're less focused on a result, you can avoid making mistakes that cost you your mental peace. Luck often connects to a calm mind because it keeps your spirit open to what the universe is doing. Then, on Tuesday, a Balance Day, you set things on the right course. You don't try to fill the time with busyness. Smart scheduling decisions allows you to have the freedom to make changes when they are needed.

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Luck and prosperity really start arriving on Wednesday, an Initiate Day, benefiting those individuals who act quickly for their opportunities. Good things often follow tough times, so see signs of hardship as positive promptings that life is about to take a turn for the better.

1. Horse

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Patience is a virtue, but Horse, inherently, you're an impatient soul. No one needs to tell you twice when it comes to starting something new. However, you are patiently waiting for your chance to bolt into a project or a passionate endeavor on Monday and Tuesday. The energy of Balance and Stability Pillars only ramps up your motivation to do something big. You don't mind having a day of rest or getting things organized, but you love to live in the center of action. You enjoy feeling like things are in motion.

So, luck begins for you on Wednesday, a Water Rooster Initiate Day, on the last day of the month. A Water Pillar Day helps you to connect emotionally with why you want to do the thing you do. Rooster energy magnifies your love of new beginnings. You historically like to start things but not always finish them. The good news is that Thursday and Friday provide you plenty of time to remove what you dislike.

Thursday is a Destruction Day, to tear down barriers and create what you want in its place. Friday is a Danger Day, which isn't good for continuing your project. This is perfect for your needs. You get a little break before the weekend. Instead, you can use this to envision the success you'll receive on Saturday and the rewards of your efforts on Sunday.

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2. Pig

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Pig, it's both strange and inspiring that danger would become the reason why you experience luck and prosperity all week. However, the stars align in such a beautiful way that you can't help but see good fortune manifest in your life. The week begins with stability and balance, yet shortly after you initiate something new, things rapidly escalate and Friday ends on a tough note.

Friday's energy pillar is Wood Pig. Wood is about prosperity and fresh beginnings leading toward abundance. The Day Pillar is Danger. When you're confronted with incredible opposition, you'll need to look within your soul to connect to a higher power. Rather than wait for Friday to begin your spiritual practices, start on Monday and Tuesday to get settled into a routine and surround yourself with courage and peaceful energy. You'll intuitively know what to anticipate. You won't be caught by surprise.

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Instead, you'll expect what's coming and perceive it before it arrives. As a result, you'll act so swiftly and wisely, you'll avert all trouble. You see that luck is on your side because you have a higher power and the reason why prosperity is yours is you don't squander your talents or strengths. You use them for the greater good.

3. Dog

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Your loyalties are tested this week, even through good times. Positive energy allows you to become emotionally sensitive, so when problems reveal themselves, you know what drama really feels like. Monday's Metal Sheep Balance Day reminds you to detach from the things that you can't control.

You see who does what with the distance. This allows you to focus on your own life and not waste time on things that aren't really your problem. When Tuesday's Water Monkey Stable Day arrives, you're ahead of the game. You are in touch with your intuitive side. When a person pushes any agenda on you, wisdom overrides loyalty. You have healthy boundaries and won't let them get crossed. Now, on Wednesday, you've maintained energy to start what works best for you.

Pay attention to Thursday, a Wood Dog Destruction Day, because this is the day where luck and prosperity start to show signs of promise. You don't have to do anything, but allow circumstances to play out on their own. A door closes and it's great because the blame of why something didn't work out won't be on you. You're free and clear to enjoy the fruits of your efforts over the weekend. You don't even have to share the joy unless you want to!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.