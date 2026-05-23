Unexpected Fortune Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On Sunday, May 24

On May 24, 2026, unexpected fortune is arriving for three zodiac signs as the Moon in Virgo cooperates beautifully with Jupiter in Cancer.

While striving for success on Sunday, we get so lost in enjoying our work that we literally forget that the whole point is to make money. In a way, that's a good thing, because it helps these three astrological signs find that there really is a light at the end of the tunnel. That's where the unexpected part of the fortune comes from. We worked hard, and now, it's time for fun and joy.

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1. Leo

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You lose yourself in what you're doing because you love it so, so much, Leo. It truly doesn't feel like work at all. In fact, you often forget that you're doing it for a paycheck. Truly, this is what all work should be: fun and carefree. That's not to say you aren't dedicated, though, because you certainly are.

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On May 24, you see that freedom comes from strict discipline, and who could predict that? It sounds counterintuitive, but it's the truth.

Your unexpected good fortune arrives when you least expect it. They say that if you give it up, you get it all, and that's basically how you roll on this day. You aren't expecting a reward, but a reward is definitely expecting you. Enjoy it!

2. Scorpio

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Your turn of fortune takes place on Sunday simply because you aren't aware that it's coming. Yes, that's right. There's something about the humble way you go about your business that attracts fortune and wealth.

It's as if the universe wants to cut you some slack, just for being a dedicated worker. This is your happy little payoff, Scoprio. It may be unexpected, but it is definitely welcome and well-deserved.

You can enjoy this good fortune anyway you wish, but you're not about to show it off. You're not one to flaunt what you earn. Instead, on Sunday, you are practicing gratitude and enjoying your newfound abundance. Good fortune came your way, and while you're surprised, you are also very happy.

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3. Pisces

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The very interesting thing about you, Pisces, is that most of the time, you are content to simply dream your dreams without any particular need to have them come true. You enjoy fantasizing, even if it never becomes a reality.

This kind of contentment is built into your character. However, on Sunday, you see that the way you go about creating this contentment is actually work. It's not something everyone is capable of, but you are, and it's serving you well.

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On Sunday, things seem to flip for you in all the right ways. While you're content to just dream, you discover that the universe wants to pay you back for your easy-going ways. Good fortune arrives, and you welcome it in with open arms, even though you weren't expecting it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.