5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On Friday, April 24

Five zodiac signs are having very good horoscopes on April 24, 2026 when Venus enters Gemini, where she begins a whimsical whirlwind of fun.

Venus in Gemini is like getting a hot-girl-summer invite early. She's playful and fun. Her energy is completely different in this air sign than it was in Taurus. She takes on the mutable and insatiable appetite of Gemini curiosity. Words entice, and conversations flow. There's something to be said when this season starts, and it's to find a reason to enjoy your life and live it to the fullest.

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There's a very good chance you'll come up with an idea on Friday that becomes a theme for the rest of this month. Keep your notepad and voice memos handy. Don't let a thought stay in your mind when it seems so good that you want to return to it later. Just before gaining her wings in Gemini, she has a conversation with Uranus at the edge of Taurus. This is when these astrological signs feel most connected to the universe.

1. Taurus

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You're almost always thinking about money and the comfort life can bring. However, it's when Venus enters Gemini that you become an idea generator. You start to envision what the future could hold. You talk to yourself about how good your ideas are and vet them without needing to close a deal or do anything yet. This is a powerful time for strategy and picking up a vibe for what you need or want to do next.

The Gemini energy makes April 24 the perfect day to do something that you know adds a bit of flair to your life, like redecorating around the house or wearing a new piece of clothing. Clear out old photos on your phone. Wipe your life's slate clean and prepare for the entry of an abundant new era, which picks up the pace when Uranus leaves your sign to enter Gemini at the end of this week.

2. Aries

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You love a good conversation, Aries, and when Venus enters Gemini on April 24, it's the perfect time for you to talk about the future with someone you love. You can plot and scheme your next steps. You get clarity on what to do next. You're unafraid of what people will think.

This is a time for banter and exploring your mind. Venus in Gemini makes you a social butterfly with a desire to explore and get to know your own community. Sign up for podcasts or check out newsletters that you want to subscribe to. You're ready to learn and grow, and there's so much information out there in the world to help you accomplish your dreams.

3. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, when Venus enters Gemini, your love life gets reborn. Whether you're single or in a relationship, that's a very good thing. On Friday, April 24, you decide to put yourself out there. There's no harm in wearing your heart on your sleeve. You're OK with a bit of distance when sharing your heart with others.

That sinking feeling when people are hard to connect with doesn't find you this time. You understand that people need time to get attached, which feels less threatening. You're looking for something abstract anyway. You prefer an analytical connection. Venus in Gemini provides you with the right vibe. You're cool with how things are today.

4. Aquarius

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Aquarius, you've always been open to new ideas. Romance is on the horizon, and it finds itself in various forms on April 24. Venus in Gemini invites you to explore social media, apps, books, and perhaps you decide to dabble in a few hobbies.

You are known for your intelligence, and you have a creative side that cries for attention. Your talents become a gift you want to explore more intently. You realize that life is too short for you to hold off on what you love. Where there's uncertainty, you find intrigue.

5. Virgo

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The Venus in Gemini transit on April 24 is an opportunity for you to do what you love to do best: bring order to chaos. Gemini energy gives you a top-level view of what's working and what isn't. You look for ways to improve your personal life. You want bullet journals and stickers that give you pops of color and daily reminders beyond alerts, bells, and whistles.

Virgo, you want to take your time and explore what you need to learn. You're emotionally receptive to advice now and encourage others to engage in dialogue. You reach out to friends and family to see what they think you're doing well and where you might stand to grow the most emotionally. Friday is about gathering data, and you're learning from it.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.