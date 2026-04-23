4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Friday, April 24, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on April 24, 2026. Venus and Uranus meet in Taurus at a critical degree on Friday, just hours before Venus enters Gemini.

The final degree in any sign is exponentially powerful, but when it's in Taurus, you want things to be secure and stable. Not this time, though. You've got one planet that rules money, and another that governs chaos. In other words, expect things to get a little messy. The 29th degree is associated with fate, and Uranus is a communicator. There's a high electrical charge being channeled with finality about a life stage we've all gone through over the last seven years.

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Venus enters Gemini just a few hours after their final bout. Since Venus is associated with love, luck, and prosperity, April 24 brings sudden wins and unexpected realizations that change how these astrological signs think, and your thoughts are what create your reality. An abundance mindset changes everything.

1. Taurus

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When your ruling planet, Venus, meets with Uranus in your zodiac sign on Friday, you realize what you need to do to change your life. You want (and need) to attract new opportunities involving personal development. Even though your world has been ever-changing, it's important to note that there are times when a little controlled chaos is good.

While Uranus is still in your sign, pay attention to the signs of the universe and listen to your inner voice. By creating an environment of intentionality, you'll invite messages from your higher power to come to you. These insights show you where you have become stagnant and could stand to develop new skills or deepen your knowledge. Since you attract what you are into your life, consider the things you can do to level up.

2. Libra

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Libra, on April 24, your ruling planet, Venus, connects with Uranus at a fated degree in your sector of shared resources. This is your break-free moment, and you are ready for it. You've felt controlled by someone in your life. Now, you want to show them that you can stand on your own two feet.

You start to reduce the amount of transparency you allow them to see into your thoughts. You increasingly become discreet about your plans. The more you contain your energy, the more powerful you become. Like a pressure cooker, your energy puts pressure on you to make things happen!

3. Aquarius

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On April 24, a long-awaited moment arrives in your home and family life. During Uranus in Taurus over the last seven years, many changes have disrupted your living situation. Yet, you've endured and held on to the belief that things would eventually work themselves out.

Venus rules luck and money, and many problems you've endured were expensive. When Venus meets Uranus at a fated degree, she gives you a little sign of hope. All your hard work is going to pay off, and you just have to be patient for a little while longer. When the universe gives you financial blessings, it's via an accelerated payoff. What you want will arrive quickly and feel like a major luck upgrade.

4. Pisces

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Pisces, when Uranus and Venus meet in your sector of communication, it channels a message you need to hear. On April 24, you receive confirmation or a clearer sense of direction about your life's future. You have felt stuck in a rut, and with that, there's been no clear path on the horizon.

You realize that you need a little shake-up of your routine. You want to know where you should direct your attention, but comfort arrives, creating a sense of fear. That fear is eliminated once you see that staying where you are won't get you anywhere you want to be. You need to change, and lucky for you, the path opens up unexpectedly, but clearly on Friday.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.