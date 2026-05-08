3 Zodiac Signs Actually Feel Immense Happiness Starting On May 9, 2026

Starting on May 9, 2026, three zodiac signs are feeling immense happiness. Jupiter direct makes this a day of celebration and the beginning of a new season.

This cosmic energy allows us to feel hope and joy. We've been missing these positive feelings for some time now. Three astrological signs want to share the goodness we've found, and there is nothing stopping us from doing so. This is a day to have fun and let go of all that has kept us down.

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1. Leo

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On this day, your self-confidence is through the roof, Leo. Jupiter's energy turns you into the superstar you know you are, and that's always a good thing. You're happy to stand in the spotlight on Saturday and share your positive outlook with the world.

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You feel free from the negativity that seems to be pulling everyone else down. In fact, you outright refuse to go down with the ship. You see only goodness and light ahead, and you're going for it full force.

Jupiter's influence has you thinking positively. The planet of luck and expansion is on your side right now, and you know that joy is your destiny. Don't let anything stand in the way of your happiness.

2. Libra

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On this day, during Jupiter direct, you say the right words at exactly the right time to someone who is very close to you. This makes them very happy, and their joy only boosts yours.

Happiness and peace in the home are a big part of this day. As you've come to see, when your home feels settled, your entire life improves. You are now in a very joyful period, as are those closest to you.

You have so much to look forward to, Libra, as this transit continues on for a while. Jupiter does not turn retrograde until December, so you have plenty of time to work with this positive energy. This cosmic alignment shows you that life is indeed worth living, so there is no reason to lose hope.

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3. Aries

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Optimism fuels your fire on this day, Aries. There's something inside you that didn't sit well. Yet, on Saturday, it's both out of sight and out of mind. You walked away from something that kept you stuck, and this brings you great happiness.

Freedom is a very powerful thing, and during Jupiter direct, it brings you a new kind of joy. You never expected to feel this good, and yet, here you are. You now know for sure that whatever you just did was the right move. Nicely done!

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Now, you're treating yourself well, as you come to realize that you owe nobody your pain or anxiety. You don't even owe them your time. You deserve to feel joyful, and you don't intend to keep these happy feelings to yourself, either. You're sharing your positivity with the world. This is a good time in your life. Jupiter makes sure of that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.