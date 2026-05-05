3 Zodiac Signs Are Tested By The Universe On May 6, 2026

On May 6, 2026, three zodiac signs are being tested by the universe. Moon trine Mercury is about accepting and embracing change.

During this powerful planetary alignment, we react rather intensely to a set of options that weren't exactly what we had in mind. Certain things in our lives are not going back to what they once were, and it's up to us to deal with the reality of the present. We may experience some friction, but in the end, we accept and are happier for it.

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1. Gemini

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Moon trine Mercury is known for sending mixed signals. While your mind is capable of multitasking, you may not know which path to take at this time. The universe's test has you sifting through a lot of new information so you can uncover the truth and live in it.

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Something big happens on Wednesday that shows you that things are about to change, but that there's nothing to be afraid of. At first, we're all hesitant about major change, as it can be quite intimidating.

But you have nothing to worry about, Gemini. This is all part of the plan, and it's a good one. As long as you embrace this transformation, you will pass the universe's test with flying colors.

2. Leo

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What feels like a big (and likely unwanted) test from the universe shows up on Wednesday as you not getting what you wanted, Leo. This is such a disappointment because you really thought you had it in the bag.

You're used to getting what you want, and there are times when you don't know how to react when things go south, as they do on May 6. Disappointment is only natural, but you can't stay in this mindset for long. It's time to move forward.

When the Moon forms a trine with Mercury, you come to believe that everything happens for a reason. This realization perks your mood right up. The main thing is that you are going to be fine, no matter what. Something didn't go according to plan, but this just gives you the motivation to try even harder next time.

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3. Scorpio

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It seems that everything is coming to a head for you on Wednesday, Scorpio. A lot of pressure has been building in your world. While everything is going to turn out just fine, the getting there is the real test.

It's nothing to sweat over, though. This is just one of those days when you don't know exactly how things are going to turn out. Your mind does that thing where it only focuses on the negative and how things could go wrong. Yet, that doesn't mean anything is actually all that bad.

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When the Moon forms a trine with Mercury, the universe is really testing your nerves. It won't last long, so there's no reason to tax yourself too hard about it. You have your big moment, and then it will pass. No biggie!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.