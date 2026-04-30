4 Zodiac Signs Receive An Important Message From The Universe On May 1, 2026

On May 1, 2026, four zodiac signs receive an important message from the universe. Everything about the Scorpio Full Moon tells you to pay attention.

This is not just about noticing the signs the universe sends, but paying attention to everything around us, all for the purpose of healing. On Friday, we pick up on some very important information that could change our lives for the better. Four zodiac signs notice the cues and get right to work. We begin this month with strength and clarity.

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1. Virgo

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It's important that you enter this new month with a good attitude, Virgo. So, during the Scorpio Full Moon, you must allow in information that leads to health and happiness. Last month was rough on all of us. If you were stuck in negativity, it's a lot easier for you to believe in hope again during this lunar transit.

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The universe's message reminds you that by staying open, you let in the goodness that your life has been lacking. Life is still good, and this is what the universe wants you to know.

2. Sagittarius

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This lunar transit gets to you in ways that open up your mind and allow you to think positively. During the Scoprio Full Moon, you have faith that something good is about to happen. You're starting to understand that it's OK to have hope.

By listening to the powerful voices that speak of hope and happiness, you remember that you're not cut out to be this tense all the time. You need a break, and now, you give yourself one.

It's May, and you simply don't feel like making this month a repeat of the last one. You want to live freely, and so you do, Sagittarius. You're like a rolling stone that gathers no moss.

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3. Pisces

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There's one thing you know for sure, and it's that you're not going to walk into May with a bad attitude or the kind of fear that accompanied you through April. This month is definitely going to be different.

You feel as if this first day really is about fresh starts. The Scorpio Full Moon is here to tell you to pay attention to that feeling. You are the one who makes your world good or bad, and you know this.

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On Friday, you feel singled out by the universe. You're listening to the cosmos and gaining much-needed wisdom. Stay with that feeling of positivity, Pisces. It's all going to work out for you.

4. Taurus

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It's birthday season for you, Taurus, and you feel like you need a fresh outlook on life. You really don't want to carry around the dread of last month, and so, you make a conscious effort to change.

During the powerful Full Moon in Scorpio, you see that if there's to be a difference in your life, then it's up to you to make that happen. And so, you do.

You're learning that you are important. It seems you forgot that fact, but this day is about reclaiming your self-worth. You are absolutely not going to let anything stand in the way of the happiness you envision for yourself.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.