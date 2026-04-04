The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, April 5 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for April 5, 2026, is here. The Sun is in Aries, and the Moon is entering Sagittarius. The collective tarot card is the Chariot.

Today's theme is self-awareness. The Aries Sun continues to propel you toward self-autonomy and independence. The Moon, once it's in Sagittarius, is about mental clarity and verbal honesty. Today's Chariot invites boldness in the face of adversity, especially when you have something you need to say that's difficult to communicate. It's time to push through and do what needs to be done, because success is on the other side of endurance.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, April 5, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aries: King of Swords

The King of Swords represents logic and clear judgment. On April 5, self-awareness helps you see clearly. Today, Aries, aim for intelligent communication rooted in logic.

Try not to let emotional situations get the best of you. Avoid speaking without thinking of the future consequences if you are tempted to say something mean to someone else.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Pentacles

On April 5, the Four of Pentacles symbolizes self-control. Taurus, you may be looking at safety in a way that's unhealthy. Extremes, even when you're trying to do the right thing, can be too much when they stifle your growth and keep you in fear.

Safety doesn't always imply security. In fact, the security you think you need can become a prison that holds you back. Seek to know the difference.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: The Hierophant, reversed

Gemini, your daily tarot card, the Hierophant (reversed), is about breaking free from routines rooted in history, but ready to change. On April 5, contemplate advice that involves changing how you've done something for years.

A little self-awareness can help you to make a decision that initially felt like it wasn't yours, but soon makes sense, so you want to adopt it for yourself.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: The Hanged Man

The Hanged Man is about waiting, and on April 5, you may have to put something on hold that you prefer acting on now.

A little patience can keep you from making a mistake you'll regret later. Don't force a situation that is resistant to change. Timing is always necessary.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Nine of Cups

Leo, the Nine of Cups is about pleasure, and you're ready to enjoy yourself in a way you've not done for some time.

On April 5, consider doing one thing that makes you feel happy. Try to emotionally fulfill yourself through hobbies, creative endeavors and self-expression.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: The Tower

On April 5, the Tower tarot card indicates a sudden, stressful disaster. Virgo, some problems manifest quickly and end just as fast.

You may not be able to prepare in advance for an inconvenience. But a lack of preparedness doesn't have to equate to disaster or failure. Sometimes, the opposite is true. You succeed because of your challenges, pushing you to be your best self. Today, how you respond is what matters most.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Swords, reversed

Libra, the Knight of Swords tarot card for April 5, is about impulsiveness when it comes to communication. You may say something that you wish you could take back. But it's preventable once you're aware of the potential.

Today, choose your words wisely. Think about what the other person will feel, especially if there's conflict; you can defuse or prevent it from continuing in the future.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: The World, reversed

The World, reversed, is about an incomplete cycle that is still in process, but feels stuck. Scorpio, on April 5, you're the one who can figure out how to end a promising situation that's in limbo. Today, look ahead toward the finish line and ask how you can get across it.

See what you need today to end a journey, possibly in a short period of time. Knowing you have something to do by a specific time or deadline helps you meet it because it pushes you to act.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Swords

On April 5, the Two of Swords is about indecision because you are avoiding an outcome you don't want.

Today, Sagittarius, your understanding is right around the corner, and it asks you to first realize a truth that you've ignored. Don't let comfort be your certainty. Embrace the unknown to get what you want.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Seven of Wands

The Seven of Wands tarot card for you, Capricorn, is about resilience, a concept you emulate every day by how you work.

Right now, you may be facing a personal challenge that feels much more powerful than you are. Yet when you realize what holds you back, you gain the power to control the situation and resolve it.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Five of Swords

On April 7, the Five of Swords reflects conflict and tension. Today, don't just aim to win. An all-or-nothing mindset can cause you to lose sight of the journey.

Aquarius, you don't want to feel tempted to do things just because you need to be number one. Work on excellence and integrity first.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Wands, reversed

The Nine of Wands, reversed tarot card, is about feeling tired and exhausted. On April 5, it's best to rest and remember that you need love and care, too.

Doing things for others is wonderful, and it's truly a gift, but not at the expense of yourself. Aim for balance in all things, even when you are doing it for love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.