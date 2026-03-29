6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Success On March 31, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting wealth and success on March 31, 2026. Tuesday is a Wood Dragon Remove Day, so you get results by cutting things out, not adding more on top.

Remove Days reward accuracy and cutting things off. The Wood Dragon brings motivation, but it doesn’t like wasted energy. In a Fire Horse year, things are already fast, so the smartest move today is knowing what to drop so you can move cleanly. For these animal signs, success shows up through a decision that clears something out and improves the way life flows for good.

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1. Dragon

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On Tuesday you see exactly where your time has been going with nothing to show for it. It hits you in a very obvious way and you don’t hesitate to cut it off.

You suddenly have more time and you use it better without even trying. By the end of March 31, you make more progress than you have in a while, and it comes from doing less of the wrong thing. Finally.

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2. Rat

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You stop chasing something on March 31 that hasn’t been giving back. You’ve been putting effort into it and waiting for it to turn into something. Today, you lose interest in it completely.

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The second you pull your attention away, something easier and more mutual steps in. This is where your success comes from on Tuesday, not from the thing you were trying to force. Buh-bye!

3. Tiger

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You clear out a distraction on Tuesday that’s been messing with your focus. It’s something that pulls your attention when you’re trying to get things done and ton March 31 you break that pattern. It creates a noticeable difference.

Now you’re mentally sharper and way more decisive. Because of that, you handle the important stuff in your life better than before. A huge improvement, Tiger!

4. Snake

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You change how you’re handling a situation that involves your value on Tuesday. You realize you’ve been giving too much access and time to something (or someone) that doesn’t deserve it. So you adjust.

That move gets a reaction. People respond differently when your energy changes, and on March 31 it works in your favor. What comes back to you feels more respectful and actually worth it, thank goodness.

5. Monkey

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You drop the need to keep something going just because you already started it. You redirect yourself quickly on Tuesday, and the new direction feels lighter and more aligned. You’re not dragging anything lame with you anymore.

Because of that, you notice an opportunity you would’ve missed if you stayed stuck where you were. Abundance incoming, Monkey!

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6. Rooster

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There’s been a person or situation that hasn’t been fully sitting right with you. You fix it on March 31, and it makes everything so much smoother. The payoff is immediate.

What used to feel complicated now feels simple. What used to take effort now flows. And because of that, you start getting better results without having to push so hard or feeling so much stress. Whew.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.