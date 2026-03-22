5 Zodiac Signs Have A Great Day For Money On Monday, According To Their March 23 Horoscopes

Five zodiac signs have a great money horoscopes on March 23, 2026. The Sun conjuncts with Neptune in Aries on Monday, and the Moon is in Gemini.

Whenever the Sun is in a fire sign and the Moon is in an air sign, there's a sense of harmony in the air. Your mind is activated, and your ego is awakened. Self-confidence increases, and there's a sense of wellness in the world. Neptune brings an element of imagination into the mix. And when it comes to money, this creates hope that finances can work out nicely.

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Small changes add up to big gains today. Neptune has a beautiful way of dissolving situations that inhibit your creativity. The Sun highlights your joy, while the Moon gives you the ability to think clearly. Today is a great day for money because it encourages keeping a positive mindset. You don't have to ignore problems or deny that they exist. What you can do is face them with a belief that no situation will remain undefeated. A great day starts with an improved outlook, which happens for these astrological signs on March 23.

1. Taurus

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Managing what you currently own is why March 23 is a great day for you money-wise, Taurus. The Sun and Neptune in your hidden enemy sector make it much easier for you to alleviate problems that drain your resources. You notice where you overspend or where you could be more frugal.

You feel like you are in a situation where you can cut back and double down on using what you already have. You look at what you can make at home instead of buying out. You review your habits and see what can end. You do damage control and find your budget looks much healthier today, and the results can start to show up from now through the rest of the month.

2. Scorpio

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You inherit something of value on March 23, which helps make today a great day for money. You have a few routines that are ready for review. Routines and your habits can either make or break you, and you're aware of it. Instead of going through the day without paying attention to what you buy or how you think about money, you decide to tune in more closely.

You listen to your words. You hear what you say when you are talking to someone about an expense. These small yet subtle changes become a building block toward a healthier mindset. You find the solution to your problems. Even if you thought you had your mindset all down pat, there's still an element of scarcity. You can now address it and adopt new ways of thinking from money experts. You sign up for their blogs or listen to their podcasts on YouTube, ready to learn.

3. Capricorn

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Capricorn, your great day for money comes from you addressing beliefs about how to make it that you were taught as a child. How your parents, teachers, friends, and others think affects your adulting. You realize that their way of doing things worked up to a point. With the new economy and the problems unique to modern life, you have to adopt a new way of living. So, with the Sun conjunct Neptune, you release what doesn't work.

You tune into your intuition and trust it a bit more. You are living your life for the first time, so there's no manual or perfect path. You trust what your heart says is good for you and what it isn't. There's an inner nudging that takes place each time you need to make a new decision. Where there's indecisiveness, you pause. You don't rush to buy things to relieve pain or to try to simplify your life. Your routines begin to change, and the financial improvement almost seems instantaneous.

4. Libra

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On March 23, it's a great day for money because financial problems involving others seem to miss you completely. That's part of the problem with being human. When you are close to other people, their financial problems can feel like they affect you, too. You want to help out. You desire to be a listening ear who shows support. But there is also a time when you have to ask yourself whether or not you're enabling. You wonder if you need to be more transparent about how you feel, and let the secret out.

You've heard enough, and now you want to know when they have solved their problem. Today, something changes. The phone rings less. Fewer text messages come through. And you realize that they have matured almost overnight. The stress you experienced now seems to be nil. Today, you learn that money problems are a lot like any other problem you face in life. You sometimes have to detach, step back, and let them solve themselves.

5. Cancer

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Your self-esteem has been too closely connected to your net worth, Cancer, but on March 23, you realize that it's time for a change. The Sun conjunct Neptune in your career sector reveals a need to let go of certain beliefs about yourself that have clouded your perception.

You're no longer controlled by what you have been taught to think about yourself, and now you can redefine the person you want to be. If you were a spender, you would do one small thing to encourage yourself in being a saver. If you feel negative about finances, start speaking positively about your future. Initially, this change feels small, but any adjustments you make will open the door to a greater financial future.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology.