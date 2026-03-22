4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On March 23, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on March 23, 2026, when the Moon enters Gemini and the mind and matter unite into one.

The past connects with the future on Monday. Abundance comes from its original source, the universe, down to you as your mind opens to the possibilities. You see things for what they can be and connect to what is now. The tangible shows up in your imagination today and then it manifests into reality. You no longer talk yourself out of what you want. Instead, you believe in impossible things and have faith in the power of your dreams. A lucky day indeed!

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1. Gemini

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Self-esteem and self-worth are how you attract abundance and luck on March 23 when the Moon enters your zodiac sign, reminding you who you are. You're a brave person with so much going for you. The problem is that you don't always believe that, but that starts to change on Monday.

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Gemini, you see how past failures built you into the person you are today. You don't worry that making mistakes before defines the future. Instead, you think about what and who you wish to be now. Realizations encourage you to take new action built on the data you've collected over time.

With knowledge and intuition in tow, you manifest the things you desire because you're attracting what you connect with. You're not asking the universe to give you something you don't deserve or will waste. Instead, the Law of Attraction works for you because like is drawn to like.

2. Sagittarius

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Everyone needs someone, Sagittarius, and despite your belief that you do best on your own, you would like someone who stands beside you. On March 23, you're attracting that individual into your life. You could have a partner whose emotional distance makes you feel alone, or eagerly anticipate finding your perfect match.

Whatever your situation, you stop wrestling with love on Monday and let it flow naturally into your life as it's meant to. You let struggle turn into patience and peace. You decide to lovingly release fear that you'll never have what you want and believe that things will work out.

You attract an abundance of luck and love into your life because you're not desperate. You're confident! You know what you have to offer, so you attract the right person who sees it in you and appreciates it.

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3. Virgo

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On March 23, your career gets a burst abundance and luck thanks to the Gemini Moon. You stop overthinking what you want to do with your life and actually begin living it. You stop letting the things you hear about the economy and job losses influence you, and believe the right job, the right moment, the right promotion, or the right gig will find you.

You see yourself as someone who is safe in the world because you have a purpose. You don't buy into fear because even when there was struggle, the universe has never really let you down. What is meant for you arrives on time, and it's precisely what you need, even if you're unsure what to aim for right now. Good for you.

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4. Pisces

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Pisces, on March 23, you find abundance and luck right beneath your nose in your family and home life. There's nothing you can do to deny all the blessings you've been given, and in a huge supply. You start to count all the goodness the universe has gifted you.

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You realize that blessings are like a celestial trust fund. You're given them to benefit others. Your heart realizes that it's your turn to act generously. To receive is also to give, and giving is what you decide to do next because it makes you feel rich! You have a beautiful day in store for you. Lucky!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.