3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While On March 23, 2026

On March 23, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing hope they haven't felt in a while. Mercury retrograde is officially over, and we couldn't be happier.

This is a good day, and we're feeling plenty of hope as the signs of renewal are all around us. It's hard to stay optimistic when all we ever see are news stories that depress us. Yet, we're starting to learn that we have our own lives, separate from all that goes on in the world.

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During Mercury direct, these astrological signs figure out that we don't have to be absorbed in the news and the onslaught of media. While it's good to stay informed, we are also allowed to take a break and say no to the negativity. Hope for the win!

1. Libra

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There's something very special going on with you, Libra. For some reason, amidst all that's going on in the world, you remain hopeful. That's a huge feat, and quite inspirational.

It seems that during Mercury on March 23, you feel even more driven to remain calm and cool, because this is just who you are. You're not going to let anything or anyone steal your positive energy. You simply refuse.

You don't want to fall apart over all the negativity that tries to enter your life. After all, this is your life, Libra, and nobody else gets to tell you what to do with it. You choose hope, and good for you! This pays off majorly in the long run.

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2. Scorpio

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Mercury direct brings you one of the best mental breakthroughs of the year, Scorpio. It's going to launch you into an era of true hope, and nothing is going to get you down.

At times, you choose to go with the flow, but the flow only takes you down into the mud. Not this time, though. On March 23, this direct transit is here to remind you that all is well in the world. You don't need to worry.

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You're not kidding yourself, Scorpio. You just refuse to see everything as negative. You're not playing that game. You keep hope alive because that's who you are, and you're not messing around.

3. Aquarius

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You refuse to accept the idea that there is no hope and that all your plans and dreams are null and void. You know that's not the truth, Aquarius. Hope is not lost. You just need to know where to look.

If you pay enough attention to the news and the internet, you end up wasting years just stewing in negativity. That's when Mercury direct comes by and snaps you out of it. Perhaps it's time to take a social media detox, Aquarius. You can't let the online negativity get you down.

Hope is alive and well, and it's here to stay. You're not letting go, Aquarius. This day, March 23, reminds you that this is your life, and you're going to live it well. Stay positive!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.