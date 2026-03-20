5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On Saturday, March 21

Five zodiac signs are having great horoscopes on March 21, 2026, when Mars in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer.

Mars in Pisces enforces honesty despite the fact that it's more difficult to uncover the truth during its transit through this evasive water sign. Jupiter in Cancer is highly volatile, but the heat from Mars in water helps to remove some of the intensity we feel when stepping out of a comfort zone.

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When you're dealing with Mars and Jupiter, you have the drive and determination to make the day great no matter what happens. Luck is on the horizon only because you are the one who is creating the opportunities you need. If ever there were a day for you to see how life works when you make good decisions, Saturday is it. The energy at hand is great to work with, and five astrological signs see how.

1. Pisces

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Mars is in your first house of personal development on March 21, Pisces, which makes you feel a little bit angry about the status quo. This is positive anger because it motivates you to change how you're living life right now. When Mars speaks to Jupiter in Cancer, your sector of joy, you realize the things you've been missing out on.

You decide that it's time to get to work and have some fun. You mentally set a goal that's highly likely to improve your quality of life. Pick from the list of fun things you want to try and do one on Saturday, whether that's going to a new restaurant or doing something simple, like a puzzle.

2. Aries

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Aries, all good things must come to an end, but so do negative things. With Mars in Pisces on March 21, you sense what shouldn't be in your life any longer. Old habits and behaviors you adopted in childhood fall off your radar on Saturday. You realize there is always room for reinvention, and you benefit from making practical changes for the future.

Thanks to Jupiter in Cancer, you view your home life with both gratitude and satisfaction. There's no way to change the past, and you don't want to anyway. You're ready to step out of your comfort zone, including letting go of the need for others' validation. You appreciate all they have done for you in the past. But for now, you're moving forward to build a future that's on your terms.

3. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, Saturday is your day to make your life greater than it's been. On March 21, Mars in Pisces pushes you to address your comfort zone. It invites you to explore what you're most afraid of trying. Instead, you rise to your true nature and overcome those fears. Jupiter speaking with Mars brings you to a place where your resources come from other people.

You address them by borrowing your faith from others. If necessary, pick an encouraging friend or colleague to lean on for encouragement throughout this journey. Everything has the potential to work out well for you, and all you need to do is step into the role you want to play.

4. Scorpio

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Mars in Pisces is the push you needed in the right direction, Scorpio. On March 21, Mars activates your passion sector, and it empowers you to do things that you had never thought you'd do. You start to envision travel or going back to school. You feel really excited imagining what your future could look like. You don't want to wait forever to start living.

So, when Mars works with Jupiter in Cancer on Saturday, you are eager to put yourself out there in the smallest but strongest ways. You test out your ideas. You do some Google searches and save a few links to look into later. With a few screenshots, it seems like you're on your way to living a life that you have always wanted to live. You're not just talking about what you want to do in the future; you're taking baby steps to make it happen.

5. Capricorn

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On March 21, things start to heat up in your partnerships with others. Mars in your communication sector enables you to speak passionately from the heart, and Jupiter in Cancer draws attention to your relationships, particularly where you want to be closer and more transparent with others. It takes a lot of courage at first, Capricorn, but you are motivated to do whatever it takes to make things happen.

You call friends and have a heart-to-heart. You complement with the highest level of sincerity. You're eager to show up in ways you have not in the past. Time waits for no one, and you're no longer willing to sit on the sidelines hoping for things to happen for you. Instead, your action-oriented nature is in full swing.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.