5 Zodiac Signs Have Powerful Horoscopes On Tuesday, March 17

Five zodiac signs are having powerful horoscopes on March 17, 2026, when Venus in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer, urging quick growth.

Venus in Aries is about fast love and getting what you want, especially when you feel impatient. Jupiter in Cancer is explosive energy, inviting you to grow beyond what you can handle. So there's a desire for overgrowth on Tuesday, and desire is a bit unbridled. You want to expand without caution, and a part of you won't mind if things get sloppy.

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In a way, not caring is what makes this day's horoscope so powerful for these astrological signs. It opens the door to creativity and getting things done, even if imperfectly. It allows you to grow your reach without limiting your imagination by fear or the need to be perfect.

1. Libra

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Whenever your ruling planet is in Aries, Libra, it feels like everything needs to happen at once. On March 17, Venus speaking to Jupiter opens the door to big love. The kind of romance that strikes you on the head and stops you dead in your tracks. You have a lot going on in your life that is good, but you also feel like things could be better. Your longing for all the good things love and life can bring is why you go for it with gusto!

You turn up your phone's volume so you can hear notifications when someone pings you. You check your dating app or call up the person you love to see if you can plan something together. You make yourself accessible, not just a little bit, but a lot. Today, you time block an entire window for a special date. You look for excuses to let a conversation linger so that it leads to making plans in the future. You're ready for your life to bloom in the romantic department, and your power to charm is on.

2. Taurus

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On March 17, Jupiter in Cancer brings your communication skills up a notch, Taurus. You're charming and demure. You're sweet and sentimental. You say all the things that must be said, and you don't mind admitting that your heart is worn on its sleeve.

You want to open up and share from the heart. You long for someone to do the same. The new deal in your life is how willing you are to be the one who starts the conversation. What makes this day so powerful is your determination. You put your best foot forward and make things happen.

3. Aries

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Aries, you're ready for improvements, and Venus square Jupiter on March 17 makes the venture personal for you. You realize today that you cannot go back in time and repair the past. You can't change your parents or the upbringing you had, and you certainly can't keep bringing the past forward. You see yourself in a new light on Tuesday. It's as though your soul has been washed clean.

Jupiter brings you the kind of luck that you knew you always needed, but were too afraid to ask for. With Venus in your sign, self-love comes in a way that you hadn't thought it could. Today's power comes down to self-forgiveness and trust. It's time to trust your life, your future, and all that you have going for you. Today is the day that you begin to live!

4. Cancer

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Your career becomes a primary focus for you on Tuesday, Cancer, and there's a good reason for it. With Venus putting pressure on Jupiter in your sign on March 17, your personal life is about to explode in all the right ways. At first, the growth you experience will surprise you. It's not that you asked for it to happen, but what's meant to be will be.

Today's job is to embrace the flow. You want to enjoy what's coming to you. You want to experience the good. Cancer, savor the benefits of being positioned in the right place. Venus in Aries reveals where you can find love, beauty, and even money in your career. All you need to do right now is hang in there. You're going to be in for an incredible ride.

5. Capricorn

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Capricorn, March 17 is a powerful day for you in your home and your partnerships. When your home life goes well, your partnerships work out nicely, too. You're at full peace with the world, and you're at a place where you can trust the process.

Venus in your home and family sector makes sudden changes feel like kismet opportunities while Jupiter in your partnership sector makes you feel supported and loved, even during hard times. What a beautiful day!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.