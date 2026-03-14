5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes Of Them All On Sunday, March 15

Written on Mar 14, 2026

zodiac signs best horoscopes Sunday March 15 2026 Design: YourTango | Photo: Design Studio's, Canva
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Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes of them all on March 15, 2026, as retrograde Mercury continues to trine Jupiter.

Mercury retrograde in Pisces helps you see who your hidden enemies are. These adversaries don't have to be people. They can be your vices, habits, or personality traits that others see clearly but are hidden from yourself. These vices can do more harm than you realize. But on Sunday, Jupiter takes what's negative and uses it as a prime opportunity for growth. 

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What was problematic now becomes a new challenge to overcome. You see yourself as the type of person who can be so much better than you were in the past. What makes today the best for these astrological signs is that the door of opportunity swings wide open, and instead of slipping into denial, they're the first to admit that change must begin.

1. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, your zodiac sign has one of the best horoscopes on March 15 because Jupiter helps you access resources from friends who know you well. Mercury retrograde reveals how much your past has hindered your life in ways you didn't anticipate. 

However, friends see the good in you. They recognize how much you have to offer the world, and it's just a matter of time. People in your corner vouch for you and see the secret soft side you hide. They know that you just need a little encouragement. With the love of good people backing you up, you feel empowered and ready to take on the world.

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On March 15, 2026

2. Cancer

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You are ready to self-improve, Cancer, and Jupiter in your sign helps you see where you can get the best outcome right now. With Mercury retrograde activating your learning sector on March 15, you recall moments when you dismissed feedback from others. Now, you are ready to take yourself seriously. 

Instead of wasting time scrolling social media or sleeping in, you apply a little work to your life. It feels like a lot more than you had anticipated, but your heart is ready for it, so you are motivated. You feel this is a solid start to a new era in your life, one you want to see grow even more.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On March 15, 2026

3. Pisces

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Mercury retrograde reminds you that the more you know yourself, the happier you'll be. On March 15, you realize that everyone has things about themselves that are quirky. But quirks don't mean you have to hide them or be ashamed that they exist, Pisces. Instead, it's an opportunity for you to dig in and discover who you truly are. 

You explore what drives your motives and makes your uniqueness special. You decide to expound these unique traits and grow them into a beautiful and inspiring life. You realize that you need nothing outside of your life to be happy because you have everything you need within.

RELATED: Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, March 15: Expect A Big Conversation Today

4. Virgo

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Virgo, on March 15, you learn something new about a person in your life who was once a partner. Retrograde Mercury in Pisces brings feelings of or even a message from an actual ex back into your life. After an extended period of time away from someone you once knew, their return shows you how much you have changed. 

Memory lane can freeze someone in time, and you put your relationship in a box, defined and unchanged. However, today you see that life has taken you both down different paths. The potential of a new friendship emerges, and the timing feels fated and pure. Becoming friends with an ex takes you by surprise, but not losing your connection seems promising.

RELATED: Something Big Is Happening For 4 Zodiac Signs Before The End Of March 2026, According To An Astrologer

5. Gemini

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On March 15, retrograde Mercury invites you to think about your career history, Gemini. There are so many things you've accomplished in your life, and yet, there is still so much more for you to enjoy. You recall past motivations and conversations you had with bosses, colleagues, and friends involving life ambitions. These remind you that the best is yet to come. 

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When Mercury speaks to Jupiter in Cancer on Sunday, you realize there is unfinished business. You have a few loose ends to tie up. Today feels full of potential, and you're not afraid to start over. If it seems like regrouping can make you money and give you the luck you need right now. Luck that could take your life from good to great, and better to the best.

RELATED: 5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, From March 16 -22

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.

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