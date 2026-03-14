4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On March 15, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on March 15, 2026. Retrograde Mercury conjuncts Mars in Pisces on Sunday, prompting a review of the past.

Retrograde Mercury is the planet that rules thinking. Mars is the planet that rules motivation. When these two planets connect in Pisces on Sunday, the sign of confusion, illusion, enemies, and spirituality, change begins. The mind replays situations and scenarios, and realizes what happened and why. They say hindsight is 20/20, and what was unclear about the past now makes sense.

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This is when behavior has a chance to change. What once sabotaged abundance now enhances and fortifies it. Past errors due to lack of knowledge and experience become areas of expertise and precision for these astrological signs on March 15.

1. Gemini

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Gemini, you're in a good place to review your career and find what's blocking you from incredible abundance and luck. The moment you do, good fortune flows in through monetary compensation and rewards. When retrograde Mercury conjuncts Mars n March 15, it reminds you of why you got into a gig in the first place.

Gradually, you lost interest and began to question your passion. There's so much going on, and it's left you drained. But your energy increases. You realize burnout wasn't you or even your work, it was just circumstances.

Things start to improve on Sunday. You catch the pitfalls before they turn into stumbling blocks. You renew your interest, and it looks like a strong character to others. You no longer feel like quitting, and instead give more of yourself at a high level.

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2. Virgo

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On March 15, you are at this very special place where abundance and luck come through partnerships, Virgo. Sometimes the people you meet in life spark insight and creativity. Their encouraging words on Sunday motivate you to try things you haven't done before. Collaborating and working as a team enhances your reach and makes it easier for opportunities to arise.

Some people try to make it in life on their own. But during Rx Mercury conjunct Mars in Pisces on March 15, you've discovered how group energy is more powerful than flying solo. Being around others motivates you to work harder. As a team, you create momentum that pushes all to be competitive for a single goal.

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There's something so special about the positive relational energy you experience today, Virgo. You are aligned with your goals and those who think as you do.

3. Scorpio

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Scorpio, it's time for you to have fun and enjoy all the benefits of being a person who attracts abundance and luck. On March 15, you draw good things into your life through play, creativity, romance, and joy. Mercury retrograde, when it's with Mars in Pisces, reminds you of all the opportunities you've missed to do something fun.

You realize that isn't how you want to live your life anymore. Now, you're among the creatives. You prioritize artful expression, and suddenly your imagination goes wild. You see beauty in everything. You smile for no reason and aren't afraid to let your guard down.

4. Cancer

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On March 15, you attract abundance and luck through educational experiences, Cancer. Gaining knowledge works like an infinite loop. You learn about a topic and realize how much you need to grow. You decide to dive into information and discover that your excitement grows.

You become hungry for knowledge, which creates a desire to study and to make reading a new habit. You ask questions and find answers. Those answers lead you toward new avenues of exploration. Your life becomes an intriguing journey that you can't wait to travel on.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.