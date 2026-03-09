5 Zodiac Signs Have Powerful Horoscopes On Tuesday, March 10

Five zodiac signs are having powerful horoscopes on March 10, 2026. Today is the last day of Jupiter's retrograde in Cancer, and it's now turning direct.

Even during its retrograde, Jupiter is strong. It creates a power within that enables dreams to be born in your heart. Your vision of the future takes root. You well up with the desire to grow and to give birth to something real in life that's beyond material value. On the day Jupiter turns direct, the energy intensifies with desire yet feels stable. Because Jupiter is in Cancer at the 15th degree, it's exalted times two. Desire is emotionally driven but rooted in logic and love.

The type of power that results demands to be nurtured. Tenderly manage your emotions, knowing that power comes from softness, and what's made by you doesn't require force; your love for your dreams is powerful enough.

1. Cancer

You find your power by tuning into your inner voice. When Jupiter stations direct in your sign on March 10, it happens at the 15th degree. This is a very stable degree and perfect for setting yourself up for success. Associated with Gemini, communication heightens, and you hear your conscience the loudest.

Your inner voice is a guide to what you want to do for your future. You're ready to grow your life in a more authentic way. When you build to make others happy, it doesn't work out well. You don't experience the joy that would come from authentic living. In a way, you almost feel impregnated with ideas, and they are so close to being born. There's so much you want to do, and once Jupiter is direct, you'll feel empowered and jump into action.

2. Gemini

On the last day of Jupiter retrograde in Cancer, you realize how powerful you are because you're you. On March 10, you see yourself differently and feel thankful.

So the day starts from a place of gratitude, and nurturing your thoughts and feelings about the future makes sense. You take a mental inventory of what you've accomplished. You note what's given you the most in return for your investment. Starting from this place of self-understanding, you see where you can grow even more. Your confidence strengthens.

Jupiter at the 15th degree resonates with you because its energy is closely associated with your sign. Today you feel steady. You're comfortable in your skin. Your mind is attuned to what's brewing in your heart. What you have built up to now is ready to be improved upon. Today is an empowering day for you. If you ever doubted your worth, today that stops; you feel strong.

3. Taurus

You like to keep things to yourself most of the time, but on March 10, your communication skills will be enhanced. On the last day of Jupiter retrograde in Cancer, you feel like opening up. You've held too many thoughts inside your heart, and you want to get them out.

Speaking about your feelings is a big deal, and it requires more than bravery. You need to know what you want to say and how to say it. Thankfully, Jupiter is resting at the 15th degree, a placement associated with Gemini. So you have the gift of gab, helping you have meaningful conversations and make an impact during talks.

If you've entered deals that feel imbalanced or signed contracts that no longer make sense, you're ready to negotiate to change things around. You see that there's a reason for everything, and retrograde has given you patience. However, today things crystallize for you, and soon you'll share all you've pondered since the start of the year.

4. Pisces

You love romance, and what you've noticed is how little of it is in the world right now. When Jupiter retrograde prepares to station direct on March 10, you long for love to happen more right now. You decide to do your small part. You work hard to find ways to communicate care and concern to the people that matter in your life.

You don't want to pretend you don't care or, out of sheer busyness, fail to show your sentimentality. Instead, you think about all the ways you can be the catalyst of change. You envision what actions would be most impactful and play out in your mind how you'll see your ideas through.

Today begins small, with you talking to yourself to expand your sweetness to others. Your goal is pretty powerful, Pisces, which is why you're going to have a tremendous day.

5. Capricorn

Relationships are tricky, and if you've learned anything during Jupiter retrograde, you feel strongly about what you want and why. On March 10, you feel lucky to have loved others and to have experienced a deep partnership. You find yourself wanting to take things to a new level. The best relationships are rooted in strong communication, and you want to be a power team with the person you love.

With Jupiter at the 15th degree, you feel confident in your ability to share this vision with another person. If you aim to grow a strong business partnership, think about the vision you want to cast and write your little speech out in your mind. Your energy ramps up in all the right ways, and the delivery will be powerful.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.