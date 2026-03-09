Luck Improves For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 10, 2026

Luck improves for three zodiac signs on March 10, 2026. Even though Mercury is retrograde, things are falling into place for these signs behind the scenes.

On Tuesday, we're looking at how we can complete certain things we left unfinished. If we have the nerve to do such things, we end up turning our fortune around for the better.

For these astrological signs, March 10 is about changing our own fate by putting in an effort where effort might have gone by the wayside. So, our luck changes because we act differently, rather than as expected. A good day is in store, one we can count on.

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

An interesting turn of events takes place on March 10 that has you thanking your lucky stars that it happened, Sagittarius. You truly feel saved by the bell as you're spared from a situation that would have only caused you grief.

It's during this Mercury retrograde that you're able to check yourself so that you don't make the same mistake again, and wow, what a different this makes for you, Sagittarius.It's like a jolt of positive energy that has you feeling like you are, indeed, the luckiest person alive. What a great feeling. Your optics returns a thousand-fold. You're feeling like you again. Phew!

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You've got the advantage on March 10, Capricorn. You not only win an argument, but you also learn a lot about yourself in terms of what you can accomplish and what your limits are. Tuesday's Mercury retrograde energy is providing incredible insight into your own character, and this self-knowledge is at the heart of what makes you so incredibly lucky during this time.

Because you know your own power, you can use it discreetly. With proper care and good timing, you'll see that you're able to get past many of your own obstacles. This creates freedom, which then creates good fortune.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You have no fear of being alone, Pisces. However, you really do enjoy being with someone who gets you and nothing excites you more than you and this person having fun with you, your way. March 10 provides you with one such experience, and whenever you get together with this one person, you find that your ideas have wings.

Things happen on Tuesday, Pisces. Magical things. Things that make you feel like you're alive. As this positive energy is rustled up while Mercury is retrograde in your sign, it has you feeling as if you've broken the code. Luck generously flows your way on Tuesday and all things seem possible. You feel creative and ingenious, as thought everything in your life is touched with goodness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.