4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On March 10, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on March 10, 2026. Today, Venus in Aries harmonizes with Pluto in Aquarius.

Venus rules money and love, and she's the secondary ruler of luck after Jupiter. In Aries, Venus is vulnerable and acts impulsively. In astrology, her transit through Aries symbolizes losing money as quickly as you get it. But a life lesson is here through the relationships she has with Pluto in Aquarius. Pluto rules the dark side and the depths of control and manipulation. Pluto seemingly leads Venus into a temptation on Tuesday, but she gets out of it. The end result is that she wins.

Aquarius energy is an ally to Venus, but the sign of its fall to Pluto. So, Pluto is weaker than ever. Its changes are subtle, and the damage is small. For the first time since Pluto has been in Aquarius, Venus is the stronger one. She turns negative energy into productive outcomes. Impulsivity becomes a willingness to act on an opportunity. A risk becomes a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with a gain. Change works in favor of these astrological signs on Tuesday, and what that means is you get abundance and luck no matter what.

1. Aries

You attract abundance and luck into your life through personal development on March 10. Your friendship dynamics are ready to change. Meeting new friends helps you grow as a person. Old friends are great, but they can cause you to fall into a rut. You can become a group thinker, and that leaves little room for learning new things.

Yet, with Pluto harmonizing with Venus, you have a chance to interact with a new tribe. Their thinking, habits, and behaviors challenge you to evolve as a person. You find intriguing opportunities. You get introduced to new information, and it moves your life forward.

2. Scorpio

Even you could use a break from Pluto's malefic energy. It often feels unfair that you have to deal with the intensity of its malefic energy all year long. On March 10, Pluto sextile Venus leans in favor of your health and well-being. It's through your daily habits and routines that you attract abundance and luck.

One tweak that involves your family dynamic improves every other area of your life. You have to look at what's going wrong at home to discover a way to make it right in your daily life. Since Pluto's control issues foster codependency or enabling, decide not to participate if that's a problem. No giving money away, you know you won't get it back.

Also, no tossing money at a problem you hope to resolve. Instead, you invest in a way that's smart and simple: habits, behaviors, and your thinking. The moment you start to do that, abundance and luck come into your life in the form of peace and tranquility.

3. Aquarius

Pluto in your zodiac sign today encourages you to make subtle changes that unfold slowly over time. On March 10, when Pluto speaks kindly to Venus, you ask for what you want. Where there's been a burden, you renegotiate. You're great at advocating for others, but now it's time for you to do it for yourself.

When a topic comes up, you know what to say. The words blurt out. They almost have a life of their own. It feels slightly impulsive, but it turns out to be a good thing for you because you get what you want, even more than you had anticipated. Luck and abundance have arrived!

4. Libra

When Venus is in your house of partnerships, things start to move quickly in your love life. You like it, but you also are unsure what to do with that momentum. On March 10, when Pluto speaks to Venus, you start to understand what's happening and why. You are open to the changes and OK with the lack of predictability.

A part of you sees the quick changes Pluto, in a sextile to Venus, brings as romantic. You don't mind romance because it means an overflow of love is on the rise. Today is a day when you get to experience the highs and lows of a relationship, seeing purpose behind each experience. Lucky you!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.