3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting On Monday, March 30

Starting on March 30, 2026, three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era. Mercury is direct, and a cosmic push of positive energy is heading our way.

We're up for some unexpected good fortune. Due to a bout of critical thinking, three zodiac signs experience a wave of energy so healing and healthy that we feel as if we've been swept up by positive change.

We may not have anticipated this degree of goodness, but we're certainly not saying no to it. Why would we? We allow the goodness into our lives and hearts, and are so grateful for the fortune it brings.

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1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Because you did a good thing, you get to experience an unexpected show of good fortune, Gemini. You thought on your feet, and not everyone is as quick as you are. When you step up, it's the real deal.

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During this transit, Mercury direct, you are the first person to come up with the right solution. That solution is exactly what's needed in order for others to feel secure and content. Nicely done!

You come up with it because you're smart enough and confident enough to just tell it like it is. This opens the floodgates for you in terms of wisdom and intelligence. With this comes a great opportunity for financial gain. You're entering a fortunate new era, and it feels great.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

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You allow yourself the indulgence of being in a bad mood every now and then, Sagittarius. But the thing with you is that you know it's an indulgence. You are an optimist by nature and refuse to dwell in sadness for very long.

Thankfully, the stars have lined up for you in such a way that the millisecond you start feeling yourself again, you rapidly rise to the top. You don't stay down for long, and when you get up, you hit pay dirt very easily.

During Mercury direct on March 30, life gets better for you almost instantaneously. Everything around you feels changed with positive energy. This fortunate new era is unexpected, but you welcome it just the same.

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3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

During Mercury direct on March 30, you have a great idea and finally, the right people to hear you out. As you've come to know, getting this kind of audience takes divine timing. It feels like magic, as the universe is on your side, making this happen.

On this day, you experience a flip of the switch. It takes you from just going along, minding your own business, to receiving sudden and unexpected good fortune. You are all in on this, Aquarius. No complaints here.

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You're ready to take full advantage of what's apparently being offered up to you. You're smart, and you go where the good luck is, even if you didn't expect it. All the synapses are sparking off, and it's definitely a good thing, indeed. This fortunate new era is sure to be the best yet.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.