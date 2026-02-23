3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Good Fortune From February 23 - March 1, 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and good fortune from February 23 - March 1, 2026. Success arrives on Sunday, which means you have six full days to build momentum.

You have to be strategic all week to manifest the type of luck you desire. On February 23, the week starts rushed and hurried. Be intentional with your time and avoid overloading your plate. This week, maintain focus so you laser in on the result you want to see from your efforts. Tuesday and Wednesday create a slight lull, but don't be misled into thinking you can relax. This is the time to double down on your work and be productive, free from distractions.

Advertisement

February 26 is about initiating a project you want to launch this week (if it finishes by Saturday) or in March. Pitch, make calls or send your email. Friday and Saturday, be very cautious. You're removing barriers, and you'll have to answer for anything you've erred on. Integrity matters significantly on these two days. Now, all handled well, you can rest assured that luck and good fortune will land at your feet on Sunday!

1. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rooster, start the week with a nice sweep around the house to clear away any negative energy and make room for luck to appear in your life. If you have any clutter around the front door or by your workstation, address it. A nice touch of green, like a bamboo plant or jade stone, in the center of your home will help you attract luck. If you intend to set, write it down in red and think positively.

The week of February 23, your luck and good fortune arrive not by what you receive but by what you avoid. Your day to avoid something this week is Saturday, February 28. Red energy is there, so don't start anything new. Instead, think about what needs to go. Ask yourself all day if something sparks joy or creates a negative feeling in your gut. Use this day to move your bed, rearrange furniture, and practice spiritual rituals. You're attracting major luck and good fortune by removing what doesn't belong in your life.

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This week is perfect for how you operate in life. You want to move meticulously. You like to think before you leap. Thankfully, for you, the first three days of the week involve foundation setting. Since success is heightened on Sunday, don't rush through projects. Instead, take a leadership role in your life and in others. Be the model of what pace ought to be set.

Light a red candle on the north side of your home to symbolize courage and direction. On Monday, others may try to push you to do more than is reasonably possible. Set a boundary and invite balance; this helps you to foster a fortune mindset as you see problems handled without any negative impact.

On Tuesday, February 24th, plan ahead. Put the one thing you want to accomplish before the month is over on your agenda. Delegate tasks to a Horse animal sign, since they are prepared to take action before anyone else this week. On Thursday, launch a project. Red is heat; so wear red and eat red foods like tomatoes, red peppers, or beef to continue the theme of courage. You attract luck and good fortune by focusing on your inner power; fan the flame by keeping your energy under control.

Advertisement

3. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

This is the week that you make things happen, Rabbit. You attract luck and good fortune in your social circle, so make it a point to reach out to friends, colleagues and new people to see where your opportunities are. One thing to do this week to foster the energy of luck is to create momentum. You want to remove lingering old items, donate an item to charity, or do one good deed for a friend who needs help on Monday, February 23.

On Tuesday, plan to negotiate and find what works for you and others. You don't want to settle for something you feel negative about to keep the peace. Instead, harmony comes into your life when you're bold yet truthful. Wearing white on the 24th symbolizes your pure intentions and fosters peace.

Advertisement

Before going to parties or events, clear your driveway and the inside of your car. Make the car pristine to open the door to positive social interactions. A conversation with a Monkey animal sign brings unexpected, but positive news. Pay attention, since you learn something about diplomacy and receive an offer of goodwill to follow through on.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.