3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune From March 2 - 8, 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune from March 2 - 8, 2026. The energy shifts from Ji-Chou Ox to Geng-Yin Tiger energy mid-week.

From March 2 - 5, Yin receptive energy invites you to be receptive and nurturing. On March 5, the 'awakening of the insects' takes place, inviting more assertive energy in. The month changes to Yang and Tiger energy on the 6th. So, up to the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse, act with restraint, but after that, feel free to pursue new goals. The best day of the week for luck and good fortune is March 8. Clear the front door step of your home on the 7th to receive good energy.

Be open to receiving offers and opportunities on Monday. On Tuesday, the 3rd, be productive and not sedentary. On Wednesday the 4th and Thursday the 5th, act with caution, as both are Close Days. On Friday, March 6, start a new goal. Saturday is for removing obstacles, and Sunday is for acting in alignment with your plans. Now, let's see what's in store for the three animal signs attracting luck and good fortune all week.

1. Rabbit

There are several ways to attract luck and abundance, Rabbit, and during the week of March 2, you discover that withdrawing is one of them. After moving away from negative energy sources, a magical moment happens as your zone of genius shows up. The personal boundaries you establish this week allow you to protect your time and energy. Saying no proves useful. The next thing you know, bam! You've got luck coming your way. Abundance likes space to expand, and you're making space available for it in your life.

The two days when you're likely to close the door on a problem this week are March 4 and 5. You'll feel the ridiculousness of power dynamics. When you feel pushed or coerced to go against your gut, you'll end the connection. What's not working in your favor hurts others, too. This single act karmically is a good move. No more overapologizing or explaining yourself. What's to say? You're doing what you need to do.

The stress lessens, and more abundance arrives in the form of happiness, joy, and wanted invitations. People's behavior improves, allowing creativity to flow. Imagination on high invites luck. You feel lighter emotionally, and you learn a good piece of advice from a Dog animal sign. Wearing blue enhances all that's good in your life. If you have it, choose navy for deep calmness and spiritual self-control.

2. Pig

Mercury is retrograde, and so is Jupiter. These two planets highlight how you attract abundance and luck into your life this week. You're making returns. Money comes back to you, and opportunities present themselves in a new light. You're returning to what you started, Pig, but it's different now. Coincidentally, so are you.

You're learning that there's nothing wrong with reclaiming your personal space. It's rightfully yours, so it feels right. On March 2, a project returns just after you say no to something you didn't want to do. The good news is that the money lost comes with it.

By the end of this week, you'll see how the past and present pay off for you. You get to renegotiate a bad contract. You get to see things improve. The best color to wear this week is emerald green, for growth, and your best ally is a Goat for their kindness.

3. Horse

You are made for action, Horse, so this week, attracting abundance and luck requires you to go against your nature. You have to slow down and do a little less. You need to work through the discomfort of silence to get to the good stuff. Abundance loves simplicity. Lack of noise is the battle cry for wealth. The quieter you get into your spirit, the louder your inner voice becomes. It directs you and helps you to know what distractions block your progress. Once you streamline, you see your efforts grow.

Your best day this week is March 7, because on this day you end an unwanted commitment. Once this problem is out of the way, momentum increases, like magic. Whatever it is, person, place, or thing, a clearer path opens up. To enhance this desire for less, wear white as a symbol of purity. If possible, spend time with a Rat, who understands how to remove things that don't belong.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.