These 5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, March 1

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on Sunday, March 1, 2026. It's the last day of Mars in Aquarius.

Mars at the 29th degree is a force to reckon with because it's the point of fate. The full expression of Mars and all the lessons its learned since January 23 culminates on Sunday. The period at the end of the sentence is marked. What happens on March 1 isn't some strange phenomenon or something that just happened because of. It's meant to be, and there's no denying it.

Advertisement

Destiny is delivered up hot! A moment so good arrives that only the universe itself can render it. Kismet with a dab of karma is what makes today's horoscopes the best for these astrological signs, and Mars is the catalyst for the delivery.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're a money sign, Taurus. You own it, and the universe knows it. There are certain things that you feel are your birthright, and having what is yours is one of them. Mars is a planet you don't really like. Venus, the ruler of money, is more your vibe. On March 1, when Mars is at the aneretic degree, you feel it most in your career sector. You want to claim your status. You want to be respected by others, so you decide that you will. And you will not allow anyone to treat you otherwise.

A moment comes on Sunday when you are attracted to your newfound mindset, and it gives you a chance to prove you mean business. If someone acts a little disrespectfully, you stand your ground, not loudly but firmly. They pay attention and do the right thing. Respect is earned, and it's all yours. It's done and handled. You've nailed it.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've been itching for change, Gemini, and with Mars at the 29th degree in Aquarius on March 1, you can't hold back your want any longer. You don't do anything drastic on Sunday, but you make a final decision. This decision is to do what you want and plan it out to the smallest detail. Decisions are so powerful because they manifest what you want to see.

Mars makes you determined and bold. It's not likely you'll forget what you have chosen to do. Instead, it burns deep into your soul. You can tell this moment was fated. It changed who you are because you made a wishy-washy idea into a reality unfolding. The best changes happen when they are fueled with conviction. This one has a little anger. You're upset that you waited so long, but the clock knows now that it's on your radar.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

While Mars worked through Aquarius, you sensed all the bad habits you needed to break. There are always consequences for poor decisions. Even if you have good genetics or luck, you know that it's best to be moderate and do things that are in your best interest.

You decide that March 1 is the day, Virgo. You take your bad habits and negative behaviors seriously and refuse to compromise with your future. You know that when the mind has committed, it is most likely to follow through. You feel good. Sunday's the best! You choose action, and you're ready to make the sacrifices to get things done.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are a money sign, Capricorn, and with that, you love to work. Some find work to be a means to an end. But not you. You were born with a business plan and had a job before you could walk. On March 1, with Mars at a critical degree in your house of income, you feel ready to do the hardest thing. Consider asking for a raise at your job. If the answer is no, you know that the next thing is creating your own wealth.

Capricorn, you know that you can't always win financial battles. You can pivot and do what's best for you. You decide to start a business and make a side income. If you have an idea in place, great. If not, that doesn't matter. Your pocketbook requires you to take action, and on Sunday, you do!

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are ready to put an end to a situation that was tolerable, but is no longer part of your future. On March 1, you look adversity in the eye, thanks to Mars in your house of enemies. As Mars sits on a fated degree, you realize that the problems you've endured were there for a season, but now it's over.

You speak up for yourself on Sunday, Pisces. You don't allow a situation to persist for any longer. You cut ties with the mindset. Anything that energetically connects you to the problem gets resolved. You look for any remnants, and the loose ends are snipped. You're done, and you feel good!

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.