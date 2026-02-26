These 5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On Friday, February 27

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on February 27, 2026, because Pluto trines the Vertex, bringing a much-needed change that's fated and timely.

Pluto has a bad rap for being this pesky dwarf planet that stirs up trouble whenever it's involved in a transit. While it's true that Pluto is like a stone in your shoe, it does make you aware of a problem so you can resolve it. Pluto is the planet that rules transformation. But change is inconvenient, and often ill-timed.

Even fated events initially seem to be unwanted. Yet, that's what happens when the Vertex gets pulled into a conversation with Pluto. It realizes something has to give, like it or not. And the universe responds positively.

Things go a little haywire today, but not for long. Once the dust settles, you think to yourself how good it is when your world is turned upside down. You see where the mess is. Madness becomes common sense. The stars aligned, not how you thought they should be organized, but in a way that is destined for you.

1. Scorpio

You have one of the best horoscopes on Friday because on February 27, you regain power over your mind. Scorpio, you have a reputation for being a catalyst for change. When your ruling planet, Pluto, speaks to the Vertex in Aries on Friday, it triggers a reaction about your childhood.

You possess many wonderful memories from when you were younger. Yet, there are a few things you prefer to forget. Today, when negative memories come up, you are faced with a choice: heal or hold on. You choose the healing.

You want to create new memories and reclaim your power. Rather than dive into a dark hole of despair, you take up the challenge and choose hope. You are OK with reminiscing, but today you are also OK with choosing not to.

2. Taurus

Taurus, what makes your horoscope the best on Friday is a change involving your career. On February 27, you see how things could be done, and your heart longs for a better path. Typically, you push for your agenda.

Yet, now you realize that certain adaptations must happen organically. If you have to manipulate something, then it's likely that change won't stick. You put the problem in the hands of the universe.

3. Aquarius

On February 27, your life changes for the better because you have a fresh idea. You gain insight due to a conversation or a collective experience in your community. Pluto in your sign pushes you to see that if change were to happen, it would have to start with you first. You start the day reflectively, thinking about what you want to participate in.

You write down goals. You call organizations or people who can help you. You do all the things you know get you closer to your goal, but it's not until you stop that the fated moment arrives. Doing nothing becomes your greatest flex. That's when life steps in and works for you.

4. Leo

On February 27, Pluto in your sector of partnerships brings an exciting adventure into your life. Someone makes you an offer you can't refuse. Even a small opportunity is enlightening. You have to take a chance on yourself. Doing something personally risky in the name of self-development makes you feel good.

The adventure could be as simple as booking a trip with a friend. A significant other could want you to try a new restaurant or take a class together. If you're into reading, joining a book club can open a world of new fantasy or adventure to you. Little acts add up to big gains, and you find yourself in a whirlwind of potential.

5. Aries

Aries, many fated events are happening in your life now. With the Vertex in your sign, at the Aries point, new beginnings are on the horizon. When Pluto in your partnerships sector aligns with the Vertex, a personal connection enters your life. Their presence sparks change on February 27.

You sense your friendship has a particular purpose. You learn from them, and they add value to your life. There are certain seasons of life that prompt growth. Some happen alone, and others when you're in partnership. A collaborative project could manifest that teaches you to think differently. You meet new people and change social groups, and new doors open for you. Life takes you down a road you've never been on before, and it feels like an exciting adventure.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.