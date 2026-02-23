5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On February 24, 2026

Five zodiac signs are having great horoscopes on February 24, 2026. We have a highly active Moon the moment it enters Gemini at the 0-degree.

The 0-degree in Gemini represents untapped potential during a fresh start. On Tuesday, we have the First Quarter Moon phase, which emphasizes urgency in initiations. The Moon trines Neptune in Aries, reminding you to take action that's grounded and rooted in practicality. The Moon also trines Pluto in Aquarius, inviting you to transform through innovative technologies and the support of people.

Advertisement

Tense square energy comes from the Sun in Pisces, which is fixated on dreams and illusions, which are fuel for the imagination. A square between the Moon and Mars in Aqaurius reminds you to avoid impulsivity and to remain detached. Detachment alleviates the need to protect your ego and keeps your mind open and explorative. These astrological signs have great results during their horoscopes today. Lucky ducks.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

What makes today wonderful for you is the Moon entering your sign. Gemini Moons feel vital and mentally alive. So, on February 24, it prompts awareness and supports you in structuring solid, purposeful partnerships. The Moon square Pluto emphasizes adventure. You realize which relationships need to grow and which require letting go. Rather than hold off until tomorrow, you focus on today.

Today's horoscope implies that much of what you discover involves your professional ambitions. Your career or work is where this energy is most likely to play out. You have a dynamic conversation, perhaps with an Aquarius, that covers many points and stimulates your thinking. A mentally stimulated Gemini is a happy one!

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On February 24, the Moon enters Gemini. When it perfects to a First Quarter Moon, things about the future come up. Questions about the future arise, with themes centered on learning, friendships, and communication. The Moon, when it speaks to Pluto and Mars, you're motivated to change your life for the better.

Moon trine Neptune helps you to cut ties with what undermines your focus. This is the perfect time to write a letter to your future self, reflecting on the kind of life you want to manifest. You see how much time is spent on non-productive tasks and shift your focus. The Moon squares the Sun, highlighting supportive, inspiring friendships.

Time is assigned a value, as are relationships. You refuse to waste it on superfluous conversations that go nowhere. The end of the day reveals improvements that boost your mood and productivity. Today is great, and the week starts on a strong note!

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, your horoscopes feel great on February 24 because your love life is looking up. You experience a First Quarter Moon in Gemini in a way that urges you to make a decision about love. You decide to put a relationship decision on hold.

You want to enjoy thinking it through until confidence returns. You don't typically overthink; you overspeak. Today, that changes and your inner monologue talks you in or out of a choice that's wrong.

Advertisement

You explore the meaning of relationships and decide that feeling good is much better than just looking great on paper. Joy is on the menu! You're willing to work hard for it, even if that means you have to put on rose colored glasses to start.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, the Gemini Moon turns attention toward your home life on February 24, specifically childhood moments that made you feel less than adequate. However, your take on what happened changes as the First Quarter Moon emphasizes change. Since the Moon speaks to both Pluto and Mars, a part of you feels angry and frustrated. Yet, the energy of the Sun in Pisces softens your heart and ushers in forgiveness.

Today's trine to Neptune in Aries helps you to see how things can be if only one person would change. That person becomes you. You are ready and willing to let the past go and place your signs on a brighter, more positive future.

Advertisement

5. Virgo

Design: YourTango

The Moon entering Gemini means your focus turns toward your career, Virgo. You prefer to remain in the background, but on February 24, you are acknowledged for who you are and what you offer. The Moon speaking to Neptune in Aries encourages you to be creative and try new things today.

Your routines change, and a flair for creativity in the workplace is your strength. Then, when the Moon speaks to Pluto and Mars, you hear news about a resource that becomes available to you. This could involve a bonus or career advancement that increases your income. Your passion for exploring new ideas is enhanced, and it makes you happy.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.