4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On February 24, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on February 24, 2026, when Saturn in Aries trines the Moon in Taurus.

When a driven Saturn trines a relaxed Moon, something good happens internally. You feel intensely rooted in purpose. Nothing stops you from seeing how an opportunity can work in your favor. You dig in your heels and roll up your sleeves.

The timing feels right on Tuesday, and these astrological signs relax into it. You sense that your life has purpose, and you don't need encouragement to get there. Your heart and mind are aligned, attracting abundance and luck with every choice today.

1. Cancer

Instead of waiting for someone else to do something on Tuesday, you do it for yourself. Cancer, sometimes self-doubt causes you to distrust yourself. However, on February 24, you are confident that you're ready to do what needs to be done.

Your friendships are shifted into a supportive role. Your faith is centered on your knowledge. You perceive yourself to be a powerful force. And you have the courage you need to endure criticism for any mistake you make.

You attract abundance because your mindset is no longer undermined by fear. You attract luck by creating it through your own actions. When power is delegated, it sometimes leaves you at a loss. You end up waiting to be acknowledged or recognized for your contribution. Instead, Saturn trine the Moon removes the middleman. The direct line from point A to B is you, and you hold the cards to success.

2. Aries

On February 24, you attract abundance and luck in personal assets. You take what you know and invest it toward a goal, even if the information you have is incomplete. Saturn trine the Moon activates your personal development and helps you produce a solid result. You dig in your heels and stop thinking you have to learn every single detail before taking action.

You can be successful and imperfect. That's the art of working hard. You tweak as you go. You can let the process be part of the journey, and you enjoy it. You stop wondering if you'll ever get what you want. Instead, you look for the opportunity to try.

You find them because once you start to search for an answer, you find it. Today's creativity flow becomes the momentum that drives results. You're not lucky because of a handoff. You're lucky for earning it.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, on February 24, adopt a collaborative mindset and let yourself be influenced by others' passions. The Saturn trine Moon transit allows you to trust your family of origin and their traditions, even though you disagree with them. There are times to buck a system, and then moments when you have to embrace it.

Despite your desire to do things differently, you realize that, on Tuesday, the timing isn't right. You have to go with the flow. Power can be reclaimed later, but for now, influence comes by delegating the tasks. You are the recipient of this success. It falls into your lap in the measure that you need it.

4. Libra

Today's Saturn trine Moon transit helps you to attract abundance to your partnership through the acquisition of external resources. On February 24, something stands out that helps you and your partner financially. When you ask for something, it arrives. A money shortage stops, and you finally see things heading in the right direction.

Libra, you aren't afraid to ask for the things you need. In fact, your resourcefulness increases, leading to greater results. Your partnership is rock solid during this transition period. Rather than argue about mistakes, you're on the same page, both focused on the same end result. You find the astrology on Tuesday highly supportive, and it helps you make money in a way you had not before.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.