6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Good Fortune On February 14, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and good fortune on February 14, 2026. Valentine’s Day arrives on an Earth Sheep Initiate Day, and that combo is softer than it sounds.

Earth Sheep energy is tender and steady. It wants comfort and real affection. On an Initiate Day, something begins that actually has staying power. In a Metal Tiger month that favors bold moves and a Wood Snake year that rewards patience and strategy, today opens a door that feels both emotional and practical. This isn’t surface-level romance or random luck. It’s the kind of good fortune that makes you feel chosen and very secure.

Advertisement

For some, that’s love. For others, it’s a breakthrough that changes how you feel about your future. Either way, something starts on Saturday that you’ll look back on later and realize this was the moment it all changed for the better. Here are the animal signs who feel it most.

1. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Valentine’s Day this year falls under your animal sign’s day, and you feel that softness in the air. Someone steps toward you in a way that feels intentional. Not vague or half-hearted at all. If you’re dating, the energy shifts from casual to real. If you’re in a relationship, you notice effort that feels thoughtful instead of routine. Even if you’re single, there’s a moment of being genuinely appreciated that lingers longer than you expect.

What’s lucky on February 14 isn’t grand gestures. You feel actual clarity and stop wondering where you stand. You feel secure and that changes how you carry yourself for the rest of the month.

2. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been so restless lately, but Saturday slows you down in the best way. An Initiate Day on Valentine’s Day highlight deep commitment. You may have a conversation that redefines what you and someone else are building. Or you realize that someone has quietly been loyal to you this whole time, and that realization hits differently.

There’s also financial good fortune on February 14 tied to confidence. You say yes to something you would’ve overthought last year. A collaboration starts. A creative idea begins to take shape. You’re not guessing anymore. You’re moving with purpose again and it feels so good.

3. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You didn’t expect to feel this hopeful, Pig. The Earth Sheep energy on Saturday connects to your softer side and something about today feels emotionally generous. A person you’ve missed reaches out. A misunderstanding clears. Or you suddenly see that someone has been more invested than you realized.

Good fortune for you on Valentine’s Day looks like restored faith. It may also show up through family or home, like a decision about living arrangements or shared finances becoming easier than anticipated. It’s so reassuring, actually. Happy for you.

4. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been craving something stable, Rabbit, and Saturday delivers it in a very specific way. There’s a practical win wrapped inside an emotional one. Someone may offer to help you in a way that directly improves your situation. A partner becomes more reliable. A money conversation ends with you feeling respected instead of dismissed.

You notice something else too. You’re no longer chasing people who make you question yourself. That change alone invites better luck. And on February 14 you see the evidence.

5. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You tend to guard your heart, Dog, especially when it comes to promises. But Valentine’s Day on an Initiate Day changes something for you. You may find yourself opening up in a way you haven’t in a long time, and the response you get feels steady. No mixed signals. No confusion.

There’s also good fortune around long-term plans. A discussion about future goals feels aligned. If you’ve been thinking about making a practical move that affects your stability, Saturday shows you it’s safer than you thought. You’re not walking into chaos anymore. You’re stepping into something grounded that actually has a chance to last.

Advertisement

6. Snake

Design: YourTango

You’ve been observing everything quietly lately, waiting for proof. On Saturday, you get it. Someone’s actions match their words. An offer lands that makes you feel valued. Or you realize that the thing you’ve been building behind the scenes is finally ready to be seen.

There’s romance in the air for you, but it’s mature and filled with intention. Financially, something meaningful begins. Maybe it’s a new idea or a new agreement that sets the tone for the rest of February. You’ve been needing something real. And today feels real in the best way.

Advertisement

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.