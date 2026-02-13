A Financial Drought Is Over For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On February 14, 2026

A financial drought is over for three zodiac signs starting on February 14, 2026. During the Waning Crescent Moon in Capricorn, we can look forward to financial release.

Because we're now in the right headspace to attract wealth, we consciously and subconsciously make room in our world for that attraction to manifest. On Saturday, these astrological signs in particular make the effort to rid ourselves of the factors that drain us.

Advertisement

During this lunar transit, a financial drought finally comes to an end. We are creating much-needed structure and working toward long-term financial success.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, February 14 has you doing a bit of financial pruning, so to speak. During the Waning Crescent Moon in Capricorn, you are figuring out what works and what is simply draining your funds.

Advertisement

During this lunar transit, patience is on your side, Taurus. You do not mind going the extra mile if it helps you save money, and you are keenly aware that building wealth takes time.

You follow the rules and bend a few along the way. You know what you are doing now because you see that your insight works. Trust that inner banker of yours, Taurus. You are on the right track toward wealth. The financial drought you've been stuck in is finally coming to an end.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are making very practical financial decisions on February 14, Virgo. During the Waning Crescent Moon in Capricorn, you are creating a work-in-progress plan that focuses on cutting waste and protecting what matters most to you.

You have always dreamed of great wealth, but it is only now that you realize you are not being shut out of it. In fact, it is yours for the taking. That is why you know you have to try, Virgo.

Through a series of strategic moves made between you and a partner or family member, the doors to financial opportunity are opening for you. Long-term visions can now manifest, as a financial drought ends once and for all.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

February 14 is the perfect day to check back in on your financial garden and see what has grown and what may need a little watering. In your world, Capricorn, sometimes all that is required to build wealth is attention and patience.

You have done all the right things, and now you are finally starting to see meaningful returns. With the Waning Crescent Moon in your sign, you feel inspired and confident, and rightfully so. It takes intelligence and discipline to accomplish what you have achieved, so give yourself a pat on the back, Cap. You deserve it.

Advertisement

You see now that discipline pays off. You've successfully refrained from overspending and wasting resources. You built this wealth in a steady and realistic way, and now it stands strong, like a fortress. Good for you, Capricorn. The financial drought you have been stuck in for far too long is finally coming to an end.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.