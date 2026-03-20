4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Saturday, March 21

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on March 21, 2026. The Moon leaves Aries and enters Taurus on Saturday, where it is exalted.

Now that the Moon has left Aries, where it was irritated and slightly impulsive, you enter the weekend with a sense of ease. Taurus is an earth sign where its grounded, fixed energy provides safety and comfort for an ever-changing Moon. Taurus encourages you to enjoy the good life and all the comforts that are afforded to people who experience simple pleasures.

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While the Moon starts its transit through Taurus, you are ready to attract luck and abundance into your life. But don't be hasty with it. You want to savor experiences so they become an inherent part of who you are. Since the Law of Attraction is spiritual in nature, like attracts like. Being what you want to be only draws more of it into your life.

1. Taurus

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Taurus, the Moon enters your sign on March 21, prompting you to attract luck and abundance in your life through personal developmental activities. Since you love to enjoy a little leisure time, this is the perfect day to curl up with a good book or journal. Pick up your favorite treat and enjoy a favorite snack while watching a movie.

Slip on a comfy pair of sweatpants and your biggest t-shirt and try not to worry for a little while. To attract more simplicity in your life, mindfulness is the path to great success. Avoid decisions that compromise or complicate your day. You can do a little stretching, hit the sauna, or have a home spa night. Your biggest goal for today is to put your mind at ease and watch as good fortune finds you.

2. Scorpio

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When the Moon enters Taurus on March 21, your desire to attract abundance and luck in your relationships grows. Saturday begins with gratitude for yourself and others. You learn to appreciate others in a way that regards individuals for who they are. You honor yourself now, and you don't try to make people into who you need them to be. Instead, you come from a place of wholeness.

There's a sense of ease throughout the day. You don't start projecting your expectations on others. Instead, you feel like you're part of a healing process. When alone, you feel good in your own company. When part of a group, you're OK with pauses and moments of difference.

Knowing that your uniqueness is special, you view the same in others, too. You send a signal to the universe that you're ready for the type of love that is secure and solid. You're unafraid of what the future will bring because you feel whole.

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3. Aquarius

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Aquarius, today, you gain a great sense of appreciation for your upbringing. Even though there were tough times, you learned so much from the mentors and adults who were there to show you the best in humanity. On March 21, when the Moon enters Taurus, you decide to give thanks for the best parts of your history.

You focus only on the good, without forgetting the past. You choose to live your life with your head held high and confidence in the future. By doing so, you attract more abundance and luck into your life. You become the person others see and admire from a distance. You're inspiring without realizing it because that's not the part that matters most. What matters most is living your life with integrity.

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4. Leo

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After the Moon leaves Aries to enter Taurus on March 21, you feel like your career, professional life, and your presence in the world improve. There might not be any concrete reason to think this way, Leo, but it's an internal sense that the energy is shifting for the better. You put your best foot forward to work with others.

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You present yourself in the best light in all situations, even if you're just running errands around the house. You realize that much of your success depends on how you choose to live and act towards others. Today, you reintroduce yourself to the world in style, knowing that your actions will elevate your social status and bring in some serious abundance. Lucky you!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.