Luck Improves For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 20, 2026

On March 20, 2026, luck improves for three zodiac signs. Mercury turns direct on Friday, and there is a very noticeable and positive change in the way we and others express ourselves.

There's the idea that everyone is going through a personal battle that is private and no one else knows about. That's true, and on this day, we respect this in others. This causes good luck to manifest in our lives. We provide goodness and understanding, and the universe rewards this kindness with good luck.

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1. Aries

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On Friday, Mercury turns direct, and it becomes very obvious to you that the big obstacle in your life is now out of the way. Finally! That means you can move freely from now on, Aries. This was a long time coming.

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The timing couldn't be more perfect, either. You've been working very hard to find a way out of what felt like a tight spot. With Mercury no longer retrograde, you see that it takes care of itself. No biggie! Now, you can let your stress fall away and embrace the good luck you are attracting.

You love it when things work out like this, so naturally and easily. It truly feels like you're having a lucky day, except you know this luck is going to last a very long time. Sweet!

2. Virgo

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One of the greatest moments of this day happens when you realize that it's OK for you to be the one who reaches out. You sometimes like to hide away, Virgo, waiting for the other person to make the first move. Not now. Not anymore.

On Friday, when Mercury turns direct, you find that your voice is back. You're not blaming timing on anyone else. This means that, as soon as you raise your voice to speak your mind, you're rewarded with a captive audience.

Your good luck shows up as you feeling good enough to be the one who starts the conversation. You aren't withdrawn. In fact, you're brave and friendly, and all is well in your world. When you speak up, the universe rewards you with a whole lot of good luck.

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3. Capricorn

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On March 20, luck shows up as a professional win, Capricorn. Mercury turns direct on Friday, and whatever you thought was going to happen actually works out even better. Friday is seriously your lucky day.

You get to experience your plans being carried out, but that's not all, Capricorn. You also get to see them improved upon in ways that may or may not have anything to do with you.

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The insanely great part about that is that you don't mind. You don't mind that others have donated their efforts to making your plan work, because in the end, you just care that it's happening. The timing is right, and you know that more rewards are to come. Everything is working out, and luck is on your side, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.