3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On March 19, 2026

Starting on March 19, 2026, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era during Pluto direct. On Thursday, we are in the right place at the right time for some major upgrades.

The universe responds very well to us when we claim our own power. Today's energy is ushering certain astrological signs into a time of abundance, and we plan to take advantage of this moment.

1. Scorpio

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There are moments in your life when you truly feel as if you're a superhero, Scorpio. While you're not doing anything that unnatural, you can't help but feel mighty. You feel as though, if you put your mind to it, you really could accomplish greatness in a split second. March 19 is one of those mighty days for you.

You feel blessed by the universe and favored for your ability to stick with the positive and release the negative. That's your superpower during this transit, and you love it. You love being the one who isn't sucked into the negativity that seems to be all-pervasive. You value your life, and therefore, you steer yourself towards a powerful new era, full of health and happiness.

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2. Aquarius

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There's nothing like being yourself, Aquarius, especially when you're with the people you thought you had to act a certain way in front of. This day gives you a liberating feeling that lets you be you, no matter who witnesses it.

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You're such a unique character as it is, so why not own it all? This is your blessing. This is how the universe favors you. On Thursday, you are embracing your uniqueness. The fact that you can remain strong and original is a testimony to your power.

You enter a powerful new era on March 19, simply by being the best you can be. While you may grow, you refuse to change into someone you're not. Authenticity is a superpower and you are wielding it well.

3. Taurus

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You've seen enough in your time on Earth so far to know that somehow, some way, everything always turns out alright. So, you don't worry as much as you used to, Taurus. You now trust that the universe favors you enough to grant you a great life.

That's a lot of trust you've got there, but it's working for you. It's the way you stabilize yourself. You simply know that everything always eventually works out, and so, you live in the moment. You feel lucky and blessed because you refuse to see it any other way.

The powers of the universe conspire to bring positivity and light into your world on March 19. You are entering a powerful new era, and you are so ready.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.